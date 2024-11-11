Psychology Says There's 3 Simple Ways To Attract Any Kind Of Man You Want

While being intimate is amazing and pleasurable, if intimacy is what you truly desire, then being physical without it will feel empty. Intimacy is much more of an emotion of love than a position of pleasure.

We may think emotions are created by what we see and sense around us — but actually, they're triggered by our own thinking. They come from within. Therefore, the more affectionate and loving you can be with yourself, the more intimate you will feel toward yourself and with others.

Here are three tips to attract any kind of man you want:

1. Get out of your head and into your body

There is nothing more attractive than watching a woman who is in touch with her body, comfortable, and confident in her skin. A woman who knows what she’s got and flaunts it at any size, shape, or age is rocking her intimacy.

Activities like pole dancing, burlesque, or a spicy photo shoot can also help a woman reconnect with her body. If that's too big of a leap, then start with a cute pair of pj's or panties.

No one but you have to know how you get your confidence. Research from The Society for Personality and Social Psychology confirms that being confident is an attractive trait, as long as it doesn't err into cockiness.

2. Practice good hygiene

Ron Lach / Pexels

Caressing yourself with luxurious body oils and hydrating your skin so it appears supple and glowing feels good, lets your body know how much you care, and makes you feel alive. It's so worth it!

Make sure to pay attention to all of your lady parts from head to toe. Moisturizing your skin is a great way to practice self-care, and practicing self-care can lead to less stress, research confirms.

3. Take notice of the intimacy signals a man sends

As you relish in your personal intimacy, take notice of the intimacy around you. Look for the soft touch of a man's hand on his wife's lower back. Research from 2023 confirms that showing affection to your partner can help heighten feelings of intimacy and commitment.

Smile at the sweet kiss the woman nearby planted on her boyfriend’s cheek, which provoked that intimate look between them. Notice what it is you love about love.

Watch your favorite rom-com or read your favorite cheesy romance book. Don't let anyone tell you it's stupid or childish to enjoy these things. You dream and think about love because you know it's out there.

The closer you get to your intimate relationship, or increasing intimacy in the one you already have, the more you will start to notice love and affection around you. Take this as a beautiful sign that you are overflowing with love and if that special other has not already shown up, he/she will show up soon to soak it all up and shower you with it too!

Bonnie Gayle is an intimacy educator and writer.