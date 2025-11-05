The Simple Relationship Trick That Makes You Way More Magnetic (And Way Less Needy)

You don't need to chase love. You just need to stop assuming it's always about you.

Written on Nov 05, 2025

Woman is magentic. Viraj Upadhyay | Unsplash
Advertisement

I used to take a lot of things personally. When someone was seemingly rude to me, I’d create elaborate (and what I thought very clever) stories about how much of a lowlife they were.

When we focus too much on our inner state and assume others' moods are about us, we miss the reality that most people are caught up in their own lives, explains life coach Anne Hamming. Learning to shift that focus is the first step toward the freedom the author describes.

Advertisement

When a family member snapped at me, I’d build a case for why they clearly didn’t care about my feelings. But over time, when I stopped making everything about me, I started receiving more wisdom about what might actually be going on with others.

The simple relationship trick that makes you way more magnetic (and way less needy)

man using a simple relationship trick that makes you way more magnetic Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Advertisement

RELATED: The Art Of Being Magnetic: 25 Simple Traits Of Naturally Magnetic People

I took a breath and created space in my mind to really see. This brought a surprising amount of calm and stability back into my life.

I began to see how people were often projecting their own stuff onto me, or just struggling in their own thought-created reality. This made it far easier to be compassionate rather than defensive.

I learned that people are rarely, if ever, out to get me. And if it seems like they are, they’re usually acting out their own deep insecurities, not something I’ve actually done.

By adopting the "let them" mindset and allowing people to reveal who they are without trying to change them, we stop wasting energy on forcing others to meet our expectations. 

This is exactly what motivational speaker Mel Robbins learned when she stopped making everything about herself.

Advertisement

Wisdom cuts through the noise and creates compassion. When you understand that everyone is living in the feeling of their thought-created illusions, you don’t feel the need to get angry anymore.

That rude person isn’t inherently rude. They’re having a temporary experience created by whatever’s going through their mind right now.

Your partner’s snap isn’t about you per sé. It’s them caught up in their own mental weather. And that is best addressed by not reacting, but rather seeing things for what they are.

RELATED: The Art Of Being Likable: 9 Simple Habits Of The Most Naturally Likable People

When you create a safe place for yourself and don't take others' behavior personally, you cultivate unconditional self-love. 

Licensed psychotherapist Heather Hans argued that this foundation allows you to influence and strengthen relationships instead of defending against them.

Advertisement

I found that no matter how harshly I felt someone treated me, if I remained calm, never reacted, and treated them with dignity, my life became immeasurably less stressful.

My relationships stopped ending explosively. They were strengthened. And when I had people who were draining my energy, I could gently let them go. No harsh cuts.

RELATED: The Art Of Charisma: 5 Simple Habits Of Naturally Charismatic People

The main point here is that understanding other people, their personality types, and why they do what they do means resentment loses its charge. 

It’s hard to take anything personally when you see the innocent person behind the behavior. And they always are.

Advertisement

If someone cuts you off in traffic, they’re not a terrible person. They’re probably lost in thought about something stressful that just happened to them.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

Your snappy colleague is likely caught up in their own mental storm, not plotting against you. When you can see the person behind the behavior, see their humanity before their actions, understand their innocence beneath their mistakes, good things start to happen.

You start to care less. You feel more peace more of the time. You become magnetically more attractive.

Advertisement

People feel safe around you because you’re not constantly taking their moods personally. They sense your understanding rather than your judgment. And understanding is like ointment on a burn. This single shift, from making it about you to being open to understanding what another human is going through, will transform every relationship you have.

RELATED: 5 Behaviors That Make Men Magnetic To Women With Standards, According To Research

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Deep, Fulfilling Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 6, 2025
Wives Who Don't Love Their Lives Anymore Do These 11 Things At Home
If It Feels Like Something Is Missing In Your Relationship, Start By Looking At These 6 Things

This article was originally published at Mastery Den. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...