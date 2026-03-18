10 Silly Behaviors That Make Someone Look Very Attractive & Hard To Ignore

Especially in our culture, where beauty standards and expectations of attractiveness are elusive and constantly changing, it’s important to note that our attraction to people is, first and foremost, a matter of personal taste. Just because society promotes a certain ideal, especially for women and feminine people, doesn’t mean that there’s a “right” and “wrong” way to be beautiful.

However, there are certain silly behaviors that make someone look very attractive and hard to ignore. They may not be the secrets to maintaining a long-term relationship or picking out the perfect partner, but they do tend to catch our eyes and attention.

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Here are 10 silly behaviors that make someone look very attractive and hard to ignore

1. Wearing black and red clothing

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According to a study published in the Acta Psychologica journal, wearing black, red, and high contrast clothing often results in higher attractiveness ratings from others. While it might seem silly, and in some ways draws on beauty standards that aren’t healthily meant for everyone, they can be hard to ignore on dates or during subtle interactions.

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Especially if the outfit makes someone feel more secure and confident in themselves, that attractiveness is even more infectious and magnetic.

2. Being organized and clean

If someone doesn’t exist in a living space filled with clutter and has a generally clean, non-chaotic vibe to their presence in social interactions, they could be perceived as more attractive. As a study from UCLA suggests, visual clutter in many different forms, whether it’s carrying around a million things in public or living in a disorderly space, causes stress.

So, if someone’s presence and chaotic energy are sparking stress and anxiety, even if it’s subconsciously, in others, they may not be as magnetic or attractive as someone with a calm, secure presence.

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3. Thinking before they speak

Quietness and intentionality during conversations tend to promote closeness and enjoyment, according to a study published in PLOS One. Whether it’s thinking before they speak or simply being open with their body language when they’re interacting with someone, the more intentional someone is, the more attractive and hard to ignore they are.

Especially considering that being heard and feeling seen by others is an innate human need and an important part of meaningful connection, it might seem silly, but it’s not surprising that an admirable kind of quietness in conversations is effortlessly attractive.

4. Speaking slowly and in a deeper tone of voice

Along with the intentionality of pausing before speaking and using thoughtful language, people who speak slowly are often perceived as more commanding, magnetic, and intelligent than someone who’s fighting for attention and interrupting others. On top of that, a lower tone of voice is often more attractive, especially in combination with an intentional inflection.

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We have more power to control how we’re perceived by others with our voices than we believe. Especially for women, changing the tone of our voices can often display different traits to others, because it’s more powerful than the words we say. Like body language and general energy, it’s a nonverbal cue that plays a huge role in how we’re perceived.

5. Wearing the same piece of jewelry

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Wearing the same things and resorting to the same piece of jewelry is often comfortable for us personally because it’s predictable, but as psychology professor Amie M. Gordon explains, familiarity also plays a powerful role in attraction. We notice and like things more when they’re familiar to us, which explains why we often repeat outfits and rotate jewelry.

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However, when we notice these pillars of identity and style in others, that familiarity may also be one of the silly reasons we feel drawn to them.

6. Doing something unexpected

According to social psychologist Arthur Aron, feeling adrenaline around other people can often boost feelings of attraction. Whether it’s going on an adventurous date or being around someone who does unexpected things like making a move or saying something unexpectedly flirty, these are the “rushes” that make people feel magnetic, even if it sounds silly on paper.

Of course, in a long-term relationship, safety is important, and security is more influential than chemistry, but in terms of sheer attraction, we’re often drawn to excitement and adrenaline by nature.

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7. Looking symmetrical

While it might seem overly superficial and silly in the grand scheme of things, having a symmetrical face is often deemed more attractive in social interactions, according to a study published in the Animal Behavior journal. Especially for women, partners are more likely to feel more intimacy when their partners’ faces look more symmetrical.

That’s not to say that relationships work better or couples experience more longevity when their partners’ faces are symmetrical, but there’s an element of initial attraction that’s hard to ignore.

8. Making jokes and laughing often

While it might seem literally silly and unimportant amid discourse about dating and relationships, laughter is a powerful indicator of relationship satisfaction, according to a study published in the Personal Relationships journal. However, even amid first impressions and dates, laughter and making jokes can make someone look very attractive and hard to ignore.

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And as another study explains, women want someone who makes them laugh, and men want a partner who laughs at their jokes, so it’s not surprising that these silly moments are intrinsically tied to attractiveness.

9. Listening to rock music

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We naturally make assumptions about people’s personalities and personal traits based on their music tastes, largely because we feel a deep connection to our own choices on a deep level. However, according to a study from North Adams State College in Massachusetts, women often perceive men to be more attractive when they listen to rock music, over other genres like jazz.

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So, while it might seem like a superficial, silly behavior, sometimes our music taste can actually be influential for our social perceptions and attractiveness, even if it’s a matter of personal preference and taste.

10. Women wearing their hair long

According to a 2006 study, men often perceive women as more attractive when they wear their hair long, even if it seems like a superficial choice and observation. While short-haired women are often perceived to be kinder, more empathetic, and honest, long-haired people are often deemed attractive and magnetic.

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Of course, these superficial style choices and silly behaviors are also importantly influenced by personal taste. Not everyone finds the same things attractive, and beauty is an elusive concept that we each individually craft in our own lives and relationships.

So, just because you don’t make these choices or do these things doesn’t mean you’re not attractive. It simply means you’re more noticeable and magnetic to your specific people and partners.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.