There comes a time in life when you've been casually dating for long enough, you ask, “Will I ever find love? And even if I do, am I ready for a relationship?”

Some people believe falling in love with someone is a thing that just happens and none of us can control when or how it comes to be, That may be true to a degree, but there are telltale signs you can look for to find more certainty about whether you are or aren't truly ready not only to find love but to commit to being in a healthy relationship.

Here are 3 simple signs he's ready to fall in love:

1. His chemistry is ready

Falling in love takes chemistry. But sometimes, your chemistry just isn’t right. I’m talking about your chemistry. Maybe you still have feelings for an old lover and your chemistry is still connected to them.

When your chemistry is ready for a new love, you will no longer feel bonded to an ex. Your chemistry will change. Instead of being oxytocin-bonded to your former flame and what you had with them, you’ll be ready for the dopamine high of new love again.

Thank God! Because sometimes the process of moving forward can be a rough ride.

fizkes via Shutterstock

2. His understanding of compatibility is ready

The great thing about being ready to fall in love is you've started to understand what you’re looking for. You also start to have a greater appreciation for what compatibility means.

You will know your understanding of compatibility is ready when you start looking for someone who fits your life. No more square pegs and round holes. You are now being discerning as to how, when, where, and why you fall in love, and you’re ready to make sure it works for you.

You recognize that in any healthy relationship, you’re going to get some of what you want and some of what you don’t want. If you’re OK with that, your understanding of compatibility is realistic and you’re ready to be in love.

3. His level of commitment is ready

Being ready to be in a relationship and fall in love is a commitment you make to yourself first. This means you set a standard for yourself that shows up in your willingness to only be with people who can make and keep agreements. It shows itself when you are willing to walk away from bad deals because you are more excited about exploring good ones elsewhere.

Your level of commitment is ready when your integrity is on point, you have a clear understanding of what you want (and what you don’t want,) and you are willing to negotiate with someone who also knows what they want (and what they don’t want).

When your chemistry is ready, it feels like you are in springtime. You can't wait to explore your future. When your understanding of compatibility is ready, pieces start falling easily into place because you know what fits for you. When your commitment to yourself is on point, falling in love becomes your view as an exciting adventure.

People who know how to love and be loved are capable of making and keeping agreements. People who are compatible with you will negotiate with you. Falling in love starts with your commitment to yourself. When this is on point, you’re ready for a relationship — and it's time to fall in love.

James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of "A Life of Love" and "Dating Advice for Alpha Women."