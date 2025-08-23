6 Solid Signs Your Partner Is About To Propose, According To A Marriage Therapist

When is he going to ask me to marry him? Once a relationship gets to a certain point, that query can churn around the brain for weeks… or months… or god help us years. And at that point, that's on you for giving someone that much leeway. But! Waiting for the right moment isn't necessarily a bad thing. If, however, you are impatient and need at least an inkling that the ring is coming, there are some telltale signs someone is getting ready to pop the question, according to experts.

Advertisement

Some proposals come out of nowhere and throw everyone for a loop. Others are talked about beforehand, and some, of course, fall somewhere in the middle, surprises that come after hints and conversations about the future. Luxury jewelry brand Glamira decided to go to an expert to get a sense of the clues and tells that a partner may show that indicate they're about to ask that all-important question. They asked Marina Leybina, a clinical psychologist and couples therapy specialist, what to look for, and she identified six key signs.

6 signs your partner is about to propose:

1. A sudden interest in your jewelry

This one's a no-brainer, of course. If your beau is suddenly taking notice of your taste and asking about your sizing, you can be reasonably sure that a big moment is in the offing. Leybina said this often comes via a certain amount of subterfuge. For example, "suddenly, they want to know… if your rings need cleaning so they can check the size," she said, a gambit that Glamira's Yeliz Misirli said they see happen all the time in their company's stores.

Advertisement

You might notice your friends or family suddenly taking an interest in the circumference of your fingers, too, because your intended has been grilling them for information about an engagement ring. Leybina suggested dropping a few hints if you notice this kind of stuff, in order to move the process along, and make sure you get a ring you actually like!

2. They’re acting nervous and jittery.

Sure, maybe there's just something going on at work or something, but if your partner seems a bit on edge recently, Leybina said it could be because they're keeping a secret from you — the good kind.

They may also be nervous about the proposal itself, wondering if all the details will fall into place and, of course, whether you'll say yes. Leybina said this kind of anxious energy can result in people “behaving strangely” and becoming “absentminded,” so if you notice that, it could be a sign that a ring is in your future.

Advertisement

3. They’re spending more time with your family

If your partner suddenly takes an enhanced interest in hanging out with your family, Leybina said it could be because they "want to gain your parents' trust" as they prepare to make the big leap in your relationship. They also may be "preparing for family life" and the inevitable changes that marriage brings to a couple's lifestyle. It just might mean that they have marriage on the brain, so take note of it.

4. They start saying 'we' more often

Jonathan Borba | Pexels

Advertisement

If a lot of formerly "I" things start turning into "we" things, Leybina said this is a good indicator that your partner "perceives your relationship as something big and serious," and that they're more future-focused, specifically on a future that includes you as a long-term partner.

5. They talk about your relationship more often

Leybina said a partner will also often start talking about your relationship more often when they're considering taking the next step. They'll often reminisce about happy moments you've spent together, for example, as a way of testing out your reactions and even working through their own feelings about popping the question.

6. They’ve started to ask about future plans and your opinion on marriage

Now, hopefully you've already had these talks if you're this deep into a relationship, but Leybina said people will often bring up the topic for deeper discussion when they're considering asking for their partner's hand.

"[They] test the water to know more about your plans for the future and your attitude towards weddings," she said. This may be a clear signal that they are thinking about a proposal in the near future, not just making conversation. So perhaps it's time to start looking at dresses?

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.