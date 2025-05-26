When a man is head over heels in love with a woman, you'll see it in the way he talks about her when she's not around. Her happiness will be a priority, and he'll include her in his vision for the future. His love is shown every day through his kindness and actions. He'll also provide her with safety and make his intentions known from the moment he meets her.

Whether she's at her best or facing her worst days, he'll stick around offering her encouragement and support. This is because he takes pride in her growth as a person and is the first one to sing her praises when she does something new. When he is head over heels in love with the girl of his dreams, he will make sure everyone knows it.

Here are 11 signs of a very good man who is head over heels in love with the girl of his dreams

1. He makes his intentions clear

A good man who is head over heels in love with the girl of his dreams would never go out of his way to make her second guess herself. He knows what he truly wants and doesn't make her play mind games. She never has to wonder where she stands with him because he is upfront and honest from the start. Honesty and transparency is often what makes or breaks couples.

Making his intentions with the woman he's head over heels for shows just how mature he is. Research indicates that 69% of relationship issues are due to poor communication, and couples who communicate regularly are four times more likely to have a strong relationship. A good man wants to go out of his way to speak to the woman that he has fallen for.

2. He makes her feel safe

In every relationship, there needs to be space for each person to express themselves safely. A study published by the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy found that feeling emotionally safe and attuned to one's partner can significantly enhance relationship quality. This type of emotional safety builds intimacy and helps create a lasting relationship.

A good man is going to go out of his way to make sure that the woman he loves feels safe around him, both physically and emotionally. He doesn't hide things from her or lie to her because he knows that the trust of the relationship would be broken. With him, she can lower her guard without fear of judgment from him. He protects her just as much as she protects him.

3. He doesn't try to change her

A good man would never try to change a woman. Attempts to change her make her feel like he is trying to fix her instead of loving and supporting her. He never asks her to sacrifice herself just to appease him. He values her unique experiences and trusts that she will make her own decisions. A man who is head over heels in love will support her journey without making his love conditional on her becoming someone else.

When you love someone, you accept them wholeheartedly, flaws and all. A study published by Frontiers found that being accepting of a partner's traits, even when they didn't align with personal ideals, was a positive thing in relationships. Embracing a partner's imperfections and differences strengthens the bond between the two of you.

4. He makes her feel worthy

A man who is head over heels builds the woman he loves up rather than tear her down. Her self-worth is important to him, and he has a deep respect for who she is. He looks over at her and thinks that she is more than enough for him. She doesn't have to perform or prove herself to be loved by him. This is because he knows that she is worth every ounce of that love.

When she's not feeling like herself, he goes out of his way to make her feel better. This shows that he has strong empathy for her. This could be in subtle ways like watching a movie that she loves or even buying her something special. A man would make the love of his life happy by using humor to make her laugh or hyping her up when she succeeds in something.

5. He prioritizes her happiness

When he sees the woman of his dreams smile, he becomes overjoyed. He genuinely wants to see her happy. He balances trying to make her happy and making sure he doesn't lose himself in the process. Her dreams and goals become a part of his world. This makes him want to invest his own time to help make her dreams come true.

Couples who work together and help each other tend to be happier than couples who don't. The 2020 eharmony Happiness Index Study revealed that couples who prioritize each other's needs and happiness reported greater overall happiness. Being selfless and putting your partner's needs first will always help keep the relationship afloat as long as it is reciprocated.

6. He respects her

A man head over heels listens when the girl of his dreams speaks and values her opinions. Every conversation becomes a chance for him to get to know her a little better. This leads them to nurture a relationship built upon mutual respect. He isn't threatened by her intelligence or viewpoints. He is, however, inspired by them. Knowing that she feels safe enough to express herself in his presence is enough for him to be happy.

When couples are receptive to listening to each other, it tends to bring them closer together. A study published in Current Psychology found that couples who actively listened to their partner's perspectives also tried to understand their emotions, which leads to higher relationship satisfaction. Showing respect by listening to one another helps build trust and closeness as everyone feels heard.

7. He's proud to have her

A very good man who is head over heels in love with the girl of his dreams will want to start his life with the woman he loves right away. It may seem like he's trying to fast-track the relationship by introducing people close to him, but most men know what they want, and he knows when he's met the woman he is going to spend the rest of his life with. He is openly grateful to have her in his life and wants to show her off to everyone he knows.

Men also tend to fall in love more quickly than women. One study found that men typically take just over four weeks to fall in love, while women take nearly two months. This eagerness to integrate the woman he loves into his world shows that he is serious about her. He is showing her off to friends and family because he is proud to be with someone so great.

8. He's consistent and reliable

A good man's words will often match his actions. It will also prove him to be a reliable and consistent partner to the woman he loves. Being reliable has become second nature to him and he reminds her that she can count on him if she needs anything. Showing up for the woman he loves makes her feel safe and secured in the relationship.

According to research, partners who consistently recognize and appreciate each other's strengths experience higher relationship satisfaction. He knows that they each have their strengths and weaknesses. Together, they are a team always navigating what life has to throw at them. Practical help from each other will make him and the woman he loves stronger in the end.

9. He shows her affection

The affection a man gives the woman he loves is genuine and effortless. He doesn't make excuses as to why he doesn't do something like embrace her. He's more eager than ever to be affectionate anywhere, anytime. A man in love won't care what everyone else thinks or feels about the situation. Even if she playfully tells him to stop, he has the emotional intelligence to know when she's truly feeling uncomfortable versus when she's being lighthearted.

Every gesture he makes towards her lets her know how much he's devoted to her. He remembers what she likes and dislikes thoroughly, so that when the time comes, he can spoil her. Loving her feels as natural as breathing to him, so he makes sure to do the things that bring her joy and feel loved.

10. He's patient and forgiving

A man who is head over heels in love with a woman wouldn't place pressure on her in any situation. He would lean back and patiently wait for the moment when she was ready to say her truth. Love makes him patient, and he doesn't judge her when she does something wrong. A man's willingness to forgive becomes evident during conflicts.

Forgiveness comes easily to a man in love because he doesn't want to lose his woman over a petty squabble. A study by Case Western Reserve University found that men who develop empathy are more likely to forgive as they can relate to their partner's feelings and actions. He won't be quick to anger but instead approach the disagreement with a calm demeanor.

11. He includes her in his future

When he includes her in his future, it shows that he sees the direction of the relationship going long-term. Once he starts talking to her about future activities that he could see them doing together, then a commitment is sure to follow not long after. A study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that people who can easily envision a shared future with their partner are more likely to experience increased relationship commitment.

After he makes small commitments like planning dates, he will start committing to larger things, such as joining finances or moving in together. Meeting his family is also a big part of including the woman he loves into his future plans. He wants them to like her as much as he does and wants them to embrace her into the family. A very good man has a plan for the future, especially if he's found the one that he is head over heels for.

