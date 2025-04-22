If You’ve Spotted These 17 Clues, Psychology Says He’s Definitely Ready To Commit

So you've been dating one special person for a few months now, but haven't dared to have "the talk" about exclusivity. While some people make their intentions known and agree to become exclusive at a certain point, others go with the flow with the hope that they'll become his or her one and only, even before becoming Facebook official.

While the best way to know whether he wants to be exclusive with you is to ask him directly, there are some signs you can look for to give you a pretty good idea of where things stand with you and the guy in question.

If you’ve spotted these clues, psychology says he’s ready to commit:

1. You've met each other's friends and family

When someone is really into you and has made you their steady squeeze, they won't hide you. They will be proud to show you off. If your plans regularly include socializing with your friends and co-workers, it's a terrific sign that you're exclusive.

2. He says 'we' instead of 'I'

When couples start to talk about vacations, holiday plans, or even booking theatre tickets months out, and he says, "We should go to this," then you'll know you're more than just a plus one for an office party.

3. You aren't 'just friends' anymore

Women generally love labels. Men ... don't, quite as much. If he or she shudders at the thought of labels and won't define the two of you as "girlfriend" and "boyfriend" (respectively), it may seem like a red flag that your relationship just hasn't become exclusive yet, and they might be keeping other options open. However, pay close attention to how your significant other stops introducing you to his inner circle!

When he doesn't refer to you as "just a friend," and instead says, "This is [insert your name]," that's more significant than you might think. He wants his friends and family to know who you are and remember your name because he plans on having you in his life for a good amount of time.

And if he starts referring to you as his girlfriend? You can rest assured, hands-down, you are his one and only.

4. You've both deactivated your dating profiles

Why bother looking for someone else when you're clearly off the market after you've won the prize? I call this "digital housekeeping." If someone wants to make the relationship exclusive, they won't be logging on while you're asleep to swipe left or right, or stare at profiles and photos of others.

While deactivating dating profiles can strongly indicate exclusivity, it's not definitive proof and can also be influenced by other factors. Research suggests that deleting profiles after meeting someone and transitioning to a relationship often signifies a shift toward exclusivity and a desire to focus on the new relationship.

5. You have a steady date for the weekends

When both of you know that you'll be spending weekends together, or at least on Friday and Saturday nights, you're probably exclusive. When someone wants to date others, they'll leave one of their weekend nights available. When you're excited about being together every weekend, you should take this as a clear sign that he wants to be exclusive.

6. He brags about you to his female friends

It's one thing for him to tell the guys about his hot date or girlfriend. But when he tells his closest female friends all about you, he's garnering their vote of approval and wants them to share in his joy over having you in his life.

7. You spend most nights curled up in each other's arms

When you're in an exclusive relationship, just being together to cuddle or spoon while watching television all night shows how comfortable he is with having you in his life as much more than a fling.

He's trying you on for girlfriend material — or, better yet, he already thinks of you as his girlfriend, and just hasn't told you yet.

8. You talk about the future and what you'll be doing together later in life

When he doesn't look at you as someone in his life only temporarily, he'll let you know.

If his plans include possibly living together, or even marriage, he'll want to make sure you know that you'll be together for events and holidays months down the line. (And that you're the only woman he sees taking home to his family for years to come.)

That means you're almost certainly exclusive — maybe he just needs a little prompting from you to say those special words because he's too clueless to understand that you need to hear them to know exactly how he feels without any lingering doubts.

While discussing the future can be a positive sign in a relationship, it's not a guaranteed indicator of exclusive dating. It's more about the context and content of the conversation and how both individuals behave and communicate in general. One study explained that sometimes, simply talking about the future can be a way to gauge each other's intentions and commitment levels, even if the conversation doesn't lead to immediate exclusivity.

9. He posts photos of you on social media

While some people aren't quick to change their relationship status until they're engaged or married, if their Facebook page includes multiple photos of the two of you embraced as a couple, it sends a message to friends and others that they are taken and proud of it.

Better yet, if it's his profile picture, it's almost better than a relationship status change, because it's the first thing everyone sees anyway.

10. You've said 'I love you' to each other

Most people don't say "I love you" until they mean it. Sure, some people easily say "I love you" for intimacy, but if you're together five or more nights a week, talk and text every day, and they profess their love for you, chances are they mean it.

11. He feels guilty if he hears from an ex

When he hears from an ex and he seems cagey and uncomfortable, he'll probably realize he's not open to any possibilities or situationships with them, or anyone else, for that matter, because he doesn't want to lose what he has with you.

Eventually, rather than being sneaky about it, your guy will feel like the right and fair thing to do is to tell you about it, rather than walking off into another room to hide while he responds to his ex's text.

12. You hold hands in public

If the two of you hold hands in public, even in front of business associates and family, signs of affection will show the world you're taken.

While public displays of affection can be a sign of a strong, committed relationship, especially in the early stages, they can also be a sign of insecurity or a desire to validate the relationship publicly. Research indicates that excessive PDA can be a way to overcompensate for underlying relationship fears.

13. He spends his birthday and Valentine's Day with you

If he's playing the field, all the ladies will know it's his birthday and will want to make romantic plans to be by his side. But if he's making plans with you for his birthday, it means the only person in the world he wants to spend time with on his special day is you. That says a lot, so don't underestimate how much that says about how he feels about you!

And if he makes plans for you on Valentine's Day, which he knows is an important date for women — and he doesn't want you to spend it with any other guy, you'll know there isn't anyone else in his heart but you.

14. He's there for you when you're sick

Not every day is filled with hearts, bells, and whistles.

If you're under the weather and this person at your side with chicken soup, flowers, and would rather nurse you back to health than hang out with their friends, it's their way of saying that they think you're a keeper.

Consider how often a guy wants to cancel his other plans, like trivia night at the pub with his guys, or football night, or pretty much anything else that doesn't involve putting your snot-covered tissues in the trash, making you tea, getting you another blanket, going out to buy you more NyQuil ... you get the idea.

This one loves you at your best, and, well, your not-so-best.

15. You have a drawer at his place

When your sweetie carves out a place in his closet or bathroom for you, for all your overnight things like a toothbrush, an extra set of panties, and makeup, and you've done the same for him at your place, you'll know it's serious. There's no way he'd want another love interest noticing your presence in his home.

16. He lets his ex know he's in a serious relationship

While some people make clean breaks with their exes, others still stay in contact. When he's ready to let go of her and move on to a meaningful relationship with you, he'll let his ex know he has a girlfriend so that respectable boundaries can be set. This conversation sends the message that the past will stay in the past because he's moved on. He found something better: you!

While research doesn't definitively link notifying exes about a serious relationship to exclusivity, doing so can signal a commitment and a desire to move forward, which may be a step toward exclusive dating. In terms of commitment and shared plans, exclusivity is often seen as a marker of a serious relationship.

17. He gives you a key to his home

When you exchange keys with enthusiasm, he's letting you know that you now have the key to his heart.

