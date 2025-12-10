Science Says The More You Love Someone, The More This Happens When You’re Around Them

Do you ever sit down to spend some quality time with your partner, and suddenly they're falling asleep? You may see it as annoying, but it might actually be a sign of how much they love you.

The presence of someone you love can actually have a calming effect on your body, leading you to feel sleepy when you're together. Your mind is just telling your body, "You're safe, it's okay to relax."

According to science, being around someone you love can make you feel sleepy.

If you find you're always falling asleep around your partner, there may be a scientific reason for that. Madeline Sprajcer, a psychology lecturer at Australia's Central Queensland University, was one of the researchers involved in a 2022 study that found a link between being in a relationship and falling asleep more easily.

The research team surveyed nearly 800 adults who were involved in romantic or sexual relationships. Besides their relationship status, participants were also asked about the quality and satisfaction of their relationship. Then, they were questioned about their sleep latency (or the amount of time it usually takes for them to fall asleep) and the quality of their sleep.

By comparing these results, the researchers discovered that participants who were in more stable, satisfying relationships had an easier time falling asleep at night. Additionally, they often had higher-quality sleep, waking up fewer times throughout the night and feeling more rested in the morning.

This sleep-love connection may be caused by one specific hormone in the body.

"People in romantic relationships tend to have higher levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with pair bonding," Sprajcer told Newsweek. "It also appears that oxytocin can have a positive impact on our sleep."

As the body begins to feel comfort and safety from being near your partner, your levels of oxytocin will likely increase. It's often called the "love hormone" because it is one of the primary hormones released during intimacy, and it helps facilitate bonding. According to Psychology Today, oxytocin acts like a sedative, slowing your breathing and reducing stress.

Cortisol is another biological factor that may impact feeling sleepier around your partner. This hormone can spike when you're in a stressful situation, keeping your heart rate and blood pressure higher. When your partner is nearby, your cortisol levels can lower as the body detects no immediate threats, thus putting you in a calmer and more relaxed state.

Other research suggests that even your partner's scent can improve your sleep quality.

A study published in the journal Psychological Science reveals that, when participants went to sleep with an article of clothing that had previously been worn by their partner, they slept more efficiently each night. On average, this equated to an extra hour of sleep each week.

“A growing body of evidence has shown that close relationships are essential to our health and well-being,” said Frances Chen, a researcher at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and co-author on the paper. “But far less is known about the role of scent in relationships and social support processes. The current study provides new evidence that the mere scent of a romantic partner improves sleep efficiency.”

Study co-author and graduate student Marlise Hofer added, "These findings reveal that — whether or not we are aware of it — a fascinating world of communication is happening right under our noses."

