Study Says Couples Who Fall Asleep Like This Have Better Relationships

Some couples share a bed, but keep to separate sides or even use their own blankets. Others forgo sleeping in the same bed altogether, while some fall asleep wrapped in each other's arms. According to a recent study, those who do the latter likely have stronger relationships.

The study found that couples who fall asleep while cuddling have better relationships.

Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, surveyed 143 heterosexual bed-sharing couples. The average age of participants was 43 for men and 40 for women, and couples had been together for an average of 13 years. They found that couples who fell asleep in physically closer positions reported lower stress levels and stronger emotional attachment.

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

"We found that closer couple sleep positions (spooning, intertwined, or face-to-face) were linked with lower couple perceived stress and less insecure attachment, but were not linked with sleep disturbance either directly or indirectly," the study's authors wrote. "Thus, our study lends support to the idea that cuddling at sleep onset may be beneficial for physiological and relational functioning."

This is actually not the first study to assert this. A 2019 study on the effects of cuddling on married couples also found that snuggling boosts relationship satisfaction, even more than simply spending time together does. Other research has shown that this type of touch increases sleep quality by promoting feelings of safety and security.

Improved relationships are not the only benefit of cuddling.

For one, cuddling with your partner is beneficial for your mental health. The habit prompts the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the "cuddle hormone" or "love hormone." Oxytocin helps us feel closer to our partners, improving our relationships and increasing trust. However, it is also known to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress.

Cuddling can benefit your physical health, too. Research shows that cuddling lowers blood pressure, relieves chronic pain, reduces inflammation, and may even boost your immune system.

Still, there are valid reasons as to why some couples pass on bedtime cuddles.

"If you have slept in your own bed your entire life, sleeping with someone else in the same bed is a huge deviation from what you are accustomed to, so your body naturally wants to fight it," Bill Fish, a certified sleep science coach, told Bustle.

Fast-stock | Shutterstock.com

For some, their partner's body heat makes cuddling a no-go. "In general, we know that a cooler environment will be better for falling and staying asleep," clinical psychologist and sleep doctor Michael Breus explained. "Having a person whose body temperature is 98.6 degrees next to you, or worse, touching you, will cause a potential disruption."

If your partner snores, moves a lot in their sleep, or has a different circadian rhythm than you, cuddling may also be difficult. Yet, the researchers of the initial study noted that even a brief cuddle before you return to your own side of the bed can be beneficial.

So, before closing your eyes and counting sheep, snuggle up with your partner. Your relationship may grow stronger because of it.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.