Couples Who Love Each But Don't Have Much To Talk About Usually Fall Into 8 Sad Habits

The longer a couple's been together, the less they have to talk about. They feel like they already know everything. That's probably why some couples develop sad habits that only make the relationship rut worse.

Even when they love each other, keeping conversations flowing can feel like a drag. But instead of finding new ways to connect, some couples grow comfortable with the distance. That's why they need to kick these habits to the curb. It'll be hard, but it's totally worth it.

Sad habits couples fall into when they don't have much to talk about:

1. They reach for their phones to fill the silence

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Couples who no longer know how to talk to each other always find ways to distract themselves. They want to go back to how they used to be. They want to talk for hours on end. But there's nothing new to say, so they'll reach for their phones instead.

Deep down, they know this isn't productive, but they can't stop themselves. Licensed psychologist Michele Leno, Ph.D., explained, "The lack of external noise creates an echo chamber for internal doubts, leading to spirals of overthinking." That's why they reach for their phones. They want to bridge the gap, but they don't know how to.

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2. They only talk about chores, bills, and responsibilities

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Couples who've run out of interesting things to say usually end up talking about the endless laundry list of stuff they need to do. If they've got kids together, that's definitely a conversation dominator.

Now, are these conversations needed? Absolutely, but they shouldn't be the focus. Deep conversations are vital for happiness, especially in a relationship. That's why couples should get over their discomfort and start talking like they did when they first started dating.

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3. They stop asking questions about each other's lives

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Some couples stop getting curious. They think that because they've been together long enough, they know everything. That's probably why they've run out of things to say.

But there's always something new to learn because we're always changing. They might've liked Doritos in their 20s, but now in their 40s, they can honestly crush some Pringles.

It's small and insignificant, but when you stop asking questions, you know less about your partner.

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4. They spend all their free time entertaining themselves separately

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It's okay for couples to have their own hobbies. Realistically, they don't need to entertain one another 24/7. But just because they have their own interests doesn't mean that they should always do everything separately. Quality time is crucial for a couple's longevity.

That's why couples need to create a schedule. It might be a buzzkill in the moment, but creating a schedule as a couple isn't the worst thing. As marriage consultant Melissa Orlov said, "Scheduling might sound forced, but it's a great way to protect your relationship from the huge amount of 'life' constantly coming at you."

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5. They avoid sharing the little things

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A person in love wants to share with their partner, but if they feel their partner isn't interested, they might stop. But the less they share, the more distance is created.

That's why they need to break the sad habit of avoiding the little things. Conversations don't have to be meaningful or exciting every time. They can start with something casual like, "I spilled my coffee on the way to work today." Though small, everyday moments like these make room for deep conversations and even deeper connections.

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6. They avoid making plans together

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Sometimes, life feels a little boring, and couples struggle to find things to talk about. They want to reconnect, but nothing's working. During these moments, making plans together is crucial. Trying something new helps couples reconnect. However, couples who don't talk much allow their routine to stay the same.

They love one another, but they've honestly hit a dead end. Maybe they have different interests or are waiting for the other person to make the move. Regardless, if couples want to keep that spark alive and start talking again, they need to plan some dates together.

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7. They avoid flirting or playfully teasing each other

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Sometimes, couples don't need to be so deep. If they don't know what to talk about, they shouldn't avoid flirting or playfully teasing one another. Couples who flirt together stay together. One study even found that couples who use humor when flirting had greater success. That's why every couple should embrace flirting and teasing.

No, it isn't cringe or useless. People want to know that they're loved and desired. That's what makes flirting so powerful. Aside from being funny, it creates deeper emotional connections.

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8. They brush off serious conversations with jokes or sarcasm

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Are jokes great for relationships? Absolutely, but there's a time and place for everything. Once conversations turn serious, you might want to put the knock-knock jokes aside. While it's tempting to shut down when emotions are high, avoiding these conversations altogether creates emotional distance.

That's why couples need to stop falling into the sad habit of brushing off serious conversations with jokes or sarcasm. Especially if you love one another, you need to talk about hard stuff. The more you open up to your partner, the deeper your relationship becomes.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.