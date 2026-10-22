Couples Who Don't Like Watching The Same Shows Usually Also Argue About 8 Specific Things

If a couple can't find one show they enjoy watching together, their oil and vinegar personalities probably lead to some very specific arguments.

Leisure time is meant to be fun, and couples should try to find common ground so they can spend that free time together. When a couple can't agree on what to stream, they probably end up spending a lot of time in separate rooms or annoyed with each other.

Specific things couples who don't like watching the same shows argue about:

1. How often they should visit each other's families

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Couples who fight over petty things like what to watch also argue about how often they should visit each other's families. At Christmas and during Thanksgiving, it's a complete disaster. Both partners want to see their families, but coming to a compromise is difficult.

They're stubborn as can be. This couple wants it their way. But while it's tempting to argue, don't let stubbornness get in the way of your connection. As licensed therapist Terry Gaspard, MSW, LICSW, explained, "When disagreements become more frequent and intense, they can damage the positive aspects of a couple’s connection that brought them together in the first place."

So, hear one another out. It might not work out exactly how you want, but compromise is crucial to relationship longevity.

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2. What to eat for dinner when both of them can't decide

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They love each other; they swear they do. But dinner time brings out the worst in them. One partner hates guessing, while the other feels selfish for asking. Now, at an impasse, they tussle over what to eat for dinner when they can't decide. Is it unnecessary? Absolutely. Using a random generator would've been a better option.

But for some reason, they can't let go of their stubbornness. One expects the other to figure out what they're craving and won't stop until they do. That's probably why they go back and forth so much. It's a weird game that neither of them can ever stop playing.

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3. What temperature the house should actually be at

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Men and women have different ideas about what temperature the house should be. Ask any couple, and they'll tell you they've argued about the thermostat once or twice. In the moment, it might feel like both are overreacting, but these differences aren't in their head.

Men typically have more muscle mass, which means more heat. Women, on the other hand, have less muscle mass and feel colder in the same environment. That's why a heated blanket is clutch. It literally solves all your problems.

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4. Whether dishes need to be washed before bed

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If a couple can't agree on a show to watch together, chances are they probably can't agree on the urgency of household chores either. According to the Institute of Family Studies, "Women find a cluttered home more stressful than men do, on average, and this leads to detrimental daily patterns of the stress hormone cortisol."

That's why they don't tolerate dirty kitchens well. They can't turn off their brains as men do. If the house isn't spotless, their cortisol levels go through the roof.

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5. Whether sharing a blanket is worth the hassle

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One partner wants their own blanket, and the other? They can't stand not sharing. Maybe they're too clingy for their own good, but can you blame them? They love their partner so much that something as simple as sharing a blanket becomes a debate.

They don't mind the clingy label. They want to be as close as humanly possible. Physical affection sends signals through the spinal cord to the brain's emotion-processing networks. That's why they feel pleasure and well-being from a late-night cuddle session. It lowers their stress and anxiety, which is why they refuse to let go.

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6. How much time is reasonable to spend getting ready

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There's nothing wrong with taking time to get ready. If you plan accordingly, you can spend hours doing your hair or makeup without making anyone late. The problem is when one partner gets caught up getting ready, and the other is stuck waiting.

Like, yes, looking good is important, but so is showing up on time. If someone says arrive at 6, you gotta manage your time. Even if that means waking up early, so be it. If it causes less friction in your relationship, the loss of beauty sleep is totally worth it.

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7. What counts as a worthwhile purchase

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If there's one thing couples love to argue about, it's money. And it isn't always because they don't have enough. The cost of living has risen, but how we spend our money is important too. That's why couples need to sit down and discuss what they consider a worthwhile purchase.

One partner might think a fifty-dollar game is worth it. The other might think fifty dollars on coffee a week is worth it. Neither is right or wrong; they have different priorities. That's why they gotta find a budget that works for them. After all, financial management can make or break a relationship. So, make sure you're on the same page before you settle down.

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8. How leftovers should be put away in the fridge

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Not everyone is putting a pot in the fridge. You might think that's an acceptable way of storing leftovers; however, your partner would beg to differ. Call them crazy, but opening the fridge to find a pot of spaghetti taking up space is frustrating.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service advised storing leftovers properly, writing, "Cover leftovers, wrap them in airtight packaging, or seal them in storage containers. These practices help keep bacteria out, retain moisture, and prevent leftovers from picking up odors from other food in the refrigerator."

So, the next time you put leftovers in the fridge, do it correctly. Unless you want to make everyone sick, it's best to play it safe.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.