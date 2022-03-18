Woman Catches Boyfriend Cheating Hours After Giving Birth Thanks To One Suspicious Clue

A woman posted a video on TikTok (@aubrecita) telling her story about how she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her while she had been pregnant with their child.

She found out only hours after the baby was born and decided to post about the situation that happened nine years ago after she found a computer file containing the evidence she had.

She caught her boyfriend cheating after looking at his lock screen and seeing a message from another woman.

Before you get all caught up that she was looking at her boyfriend’s phone without his permission, she wasn’t even close to doing that.

“Feeding my hours-old baby in the hospital,” read the subtitle on her video, “the nurses had asked me to record the times that he ate so I grab my sleeping boyfriend’s phone to check the time.”

All she needed to do was see the message from a woman named Marissa on his lock screen that read, “Come cuddle” with a kissy face emoji — do you really need anything else?

According to her comments on the post, she also found much, much worse.

“I know—I can’t believe he let his battery get that low either,” read her caption as she tried to add a little humor to the dark situation — including the screenshot with a funny on-screen effect and sound that samples PSY’s hit song “Gangnam Style.”

“It was 2:16 btw,” read the top comment, which she replied to with crying laughing emojis.

What makes the situation even worse is that his lock screen wallpaper is of the newborn baby, and when someone pointed it out, she replied with some more information.

“Right like wtf and he had also texted his friend immediately after I gave birth and said ‘baby don’t look like me,’” she wrote.

The best part is, she’s not even blaming the (multiple) women at all, but throwing all of her blame on the awful boyfriend she had.

“Honestly Marissa was innocent she didn’t know!!! Plus he was texting like 3 other girls so she was getting played too,” she wrote after someone said, “It’s always a Marissa.”

The person who is dating a cheater shouldn’t be the one to blame in any situation anyway, it’s always the partner’s fault.

Of course, the internet skeptics instantly cast doubt on her post and claimed that it was “bait” or “fake” or someone else’s screenshot considering the iPhone lock screen is clearly dated and doesn’t look quite like it does in the photo anymore.

But she made several follow-up posts explaining that no, they were not together anymore and that she only kept the image because it was on her old laptop and she wanted to keep the evidence in case any legal issues with custody came up.

Fortunately, she never married her ex-boyfriend but is now married to a man she said: “restored my faith in men.”

It’s always a good thing when you can look back on a hard time and find some sort of light in the darkness or in this case a lot of humor and a viral video with 6.6 million views.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.