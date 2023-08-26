Why Women Find The 'Dadbod" Extremely Attractive, According To Research

Recently, the phrase "Dadbod" has been coined to label the un-toned physique of a man. Movies like Magic Mike being made, definitely deviate from the ideal Hollywood likes to put out.

The real reason women find the "dadbod" extremely attractive, according to research.

According to Match's Singles in America survey, pictures of men showing off their bodies on Instagram turn off 45 percent of women. And 34 percent of women aren't into guys who post pictures of them in the gym.

What else does the study say about singles and their social media usage?

According to the study, 53 percent of single women and 44 percent of single men have posted at least one selfie in the last year. 61 percent of men and 67 percent of women posted a photo to capture a moment. 42 percent of men and 40 percent of women did it to show off where they are and what they're doing, and 19 percent of men and 38 percent of women wanted or to document a good hair day or outfit.

So why do women find dad bods so attractive?

"What women are really looking for is personality, and they just don't need a perfect body to go with it," explains Dr. Helen Fisher, Match's Chief Scientific Advisor and biological anthropologist to YourTango.

"Women are looking for a companion and a partner who is going to help them raise their children — not Atlas. In short, they no longer need someone who can hit that buffalo in the head with a rock; they need an educated, humorous, and dedicated partner."

And good news for guys with more to love in the middle section: you guys get noticed more!

Another study, done by Advert Dermatology, did a survey of 1,100 Americans from across the country about their opinions of the dad bod. 70 percent of the women said they were fans of the dad bod, with 49 percent of men appreciating one. It also found that 49 percent of people believe men with dad-bods have happier relationships and marriages.

"Brain scanning studies now show that when a woman first sees a man, her brain tries to detect two things about him: 'Is this person physically attractive to me?' and 'What kind of personality does he have?' Women seek a partner who is smart, funny, educated ... and dedicated to her. In fact, I have never heard a woman say that bulging muscles was a top priority for love, nope — never," Dr. Fisher continues.

So, if you find yourself more attracted to Dadbod than six packs, you're not crazy! Many women are also on board.

