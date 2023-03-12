The Male Body Type That Gets The Most Women, Says Study

While you may be putting in your best effort to keep up with hygiene, find a beard length that the ladies love, and polish your pickup lines, there is actually some science behind why people are attracted or unattracted to you. Don't worry, the odds are better in more people being attracted to you.

This is the male body type that gets the most women, according to a study.

Researchers at Chapman University took a poll of 60,058 heterosexual women and men, asking how many sexual partners they have had and what their body mass and height were, all in an effort to determine the body type that gets the most sex.

With the men and women aged between 30 and 44, the average number of people they slept with was 8. For men who were shorter than average, their median number was 5, while men who were very tall averaged 10 women. However, the researchers noted that these numbers were not as drastically different as they thought they would be.

“These findings confirm that height is relevant in the mating market,” said David Frederick, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at Chapman University and lead author. “However, the relatively limited variation in sex partner number for men across much of the height continuum is difficult to explain.

Research has repeatedly shown that women prefer men who are relatively taller than they are. It is possible that for most women there is a certain minimal threshold of height, after which they will consider a male as a potential sex partner, and thus men above that height will end up with similar numbers of sex partners.”

When looking at the body mass index, men who were right in the middle had the most sexual partners while overweight men were close behind them. According to Dr. Frederick, "Men who appear somewhat larger, more powerful, or more athletic generally report more sexual experiences than other men.”

So, while height and weight do actually make a difference when it comes to how many sexual experiences men will have, the study shows that it isn’t everything.

This is a chance to realize that a great personality will get you a long way. Nothing is sexier than a guy who's funny. And you can learn new skills to impress ladies, and women love a man who can cook.

And for you guys out there who are above average in height or in the middle when it comes to BMI, don’t just rely on these characteristics. A clean shave and a nice shirt can take you a whole lot farther.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.