7 Rare Qualities That Make A Man Truly Memorable To Women, According To Psychology

We all have different partners in life. However, there is one partner who is foremost in your mind. The one you want to spend the rest of your life, share your dreams with, and care about. The one you are proud to talk about with your friends and family. The one who compliments (and complements!), challenges, and sometimes provides you with the constructive feedback you need to hear.

As you know, life can get busy. And like many, we can easily forget to make our partners feel loved every day. But if you are intentional, you can make your partner feel loved every day by embodying the rare qualities that make you truly memorable.

Here are the rare qualities that make a man truly memorable to women:

1. Affection

Smiling alone can brighten up not only your partner's day but yours, too. Research has proven it can help reduce stress and increase productivity. Smiling is contagious, so why not smile with your partner every day? Even babies smile while in the womb.

Also, you can give your partner a passionate hug and kiss every day. Personally, it’s the last thing l do before l leave home and the first thing to do when l get back home. A one-minute hug, kiss, and smile could lead to many things for your partner, yourself, and your relationship.

2. Admiration

Tell her she is beautiful. Tell him he is handsome. Compliment their character quality or places you can see they are making an effort in.

When I come home from work to my wife and see she is tired from taking care of our two toddlers all day, I say, “Thank you for taking care of the kids all day.” Sometimes the compliment can be in the form of a thank you. “Thank you for remembering what I asked you to do, I really appreciate it. Thank you for trying to change this habit, it means a lot to me. Thank you for working so hard for us.” Or something like, “You are so good at cooking/social situations/ making me feel loved,” etc.

As someone who struggles with giving and receiving compliments, I can definitely say this has been a game-changer for our relationship.

My wife loves compliments, so complimenting her on even the littlest of things she does boosts her confidence. It helps her to know l see the little and big things she does. She also feels appreciated and loved. l am sure if you do the same for your partner; your relationship will become better.

Research suggests that complimenting a partner is crucial for relationship satisfaction. It strengthens emotional connection and fosters a sense of being seen and appreciated.

3. Gratitude

Thank your partner for choosing to be with you. Being with someone is a choice we make every day. We choose them every day over the temporary pleasures, over our selfishness; and they do the same. Your partner chose you out of the billions of people in this world. Be thankful.

Expressing gratitude strengthens relationships, including romantic ones. It makes a man more memorable and desirable to women by fostering feelings of connection, appreciation, and commitment. Research supports the idea that gratitude helps individuals find potential partners, reminds them of the goodness of existing relationships, and binds them to their partners through appreciation and encouragement of relationship-enhancing behaviors.

4. Active listening

Listening is a skill that requires intentional effort from you. Listening means you give your full and undivided attention to what your partner says. Never listen and think about your response.

Your partner will be able to communicate better with you if he/she knows you listen to what they say. When you listen to your partner, you will also be able to provide them with constructive feedback on questions, ideas, or discussions they have with you.

Active listening, regardless of gender, is crucial for healthy relationships, building trust, and fostering deeper connection and understanding between partners. A 2020 study explained that active listening involves paying close attention to your partner's thoughts and feelings, showing empathy, and validating their experiences.

5. Connection

It could be cooking, playing a game at home, or going to an event. This is the time you get to connect on a different level. You get to ask your partner about their day and tell them about yours. During this time, you can talk about your goals as individuals as well as a couple. Share what you are learning.

You get to have great conversations, laugh, and be happy in each other’s presence. Do something together every day, even if it is taking a bath together.

When it comes to spending time together, my wife and I spend an hour together every day; after we put our kids to bed. We are very intentional about spending time together every day because it helps us to connect.

We have it set as a reminder on our calendars. It used to be 30 minutes, but now we have increased it to one hour. It has made us grow closer together, and we look forward to that time every day. Choose whatever time fits your schedule and commit to spending that time together with your partner.

6. Encouragement

We all have dreams. I have some big ones, and l am sure you do, too. Your partner also has some big dreams. Despite how well we plan and act on our dreams, there are days when we feel like giving up. When the hindrances and roadblocks seem unending.

However, a little encouragement from your partner could be all you need to overcome obstacles and achieve your dreams. Spend a few minutes every day to encourage your partner to achieve their dreams. If your partner does not have one, help them figure it out. You are in this together.

A supportive partner, regardless of gender, is crucial for a person's success in achieving their goals, as encouragement and emotional support foster motivation and resilience. A 2021 study found that when partners feel supported, they experience less stress and have a greater sense of well-being, contributing to better performance and overall success.

7. Devotion

Say it in person, via text, social media, email, etc. Say it when you wake up first; whisper l love you to their ears.

Pick three of these simple things and start doing them for your partner today. If your partner works from home, put a note saying “l love you” on their computer, tablet, or phone screen. In my case, it’s usually changing her screen saver or wallpaper to say “l love you.” You could leave it as a voicemail or send it as a video, too.

As you can see, we can all do these simple things for our partners every day. Pick three of these simple things and start doing them for your partner today.

