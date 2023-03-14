'Can I Pi You A Drink?' 3+14 Best Pi Day Pickup Lines

Every year on March 14, math and pun lovers alike rejoice in the glory of what is known to them as Pi Day.

In case you didn't do so great in math yourself, the Greek letter pi is used as the symbol for the infinitie number that is constant ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — approximately equal to 3.14159 and typically rounded off at 3.14.

The holiday was founded by physicist Larry Shaw in 1988, with the date chosen because of it's correlation with 3.14.

To help you prep before your big celebration, we thought it might be helpful to arm you with the best Pi Day-specific pickups lines your perfect match and soon-to-be constant steady is sure to love. (See what we did there?)

3 (+14) Best Pi Day Pickup Lines for People Who Love Math and Puns

1. "I memorized the first 300 digits of pi. If you gave me the 7 digits of your phone number, I could memorize them too."

2. "The only thing that's irrational here is me not getting your number."

3. "I think you're cute, but I'm nervous you're just going to use me to compute the circumference of the entire universe to the accuracy of less than the diameter of a hydrogen atom."

4. "My love for you is like pi, endless and irrational."

5. "Can I pi you a drink?"

6. "You're sweeter than 3.14."

7. "Did you know that 3.14% of sailors are pi-rates?

8. "Are you the number pi? Because I could love you forever."

9. "Do you know why it's tragic that parallel lines have so much in common? Because they’ll never meet."

10. "What's you sine? It must be pi/2 because you are the 1."

11. "You must be a qt pi because you transcend my algebra."

12. "Being myself around you is as easy as pi."

13. "My love for you is like dividing by zero. It cannot be defined."

14. "I'm like pi because I can't be rational around you."

15. "Are you the square root of -1? 'Cause you can't be real..."

16. "My number is 314.159.2653. Unfortunately we may never connect."

17. "Hey girl... Can I call-cu-later?"

Monica Green is a New York-based writer who has contributed to Good Housekeeping, The Knot, and Bustle, among others.