In this modern age of technology and social media, online dating is one of the best ways to find a date... and also, the worst.

We know a few people who have had the most unhinged dating experiences with someone they met online, we might even be those people.

While dating apps can bring you closer to more people, those people are some of the worst people you've ever met, and with the variety of dating apps out there, you just have to pick your poison.

For as long as OkCupid, Tinder, and other online dating platforms have been around, many have tried to crack the code of the best way to attract potential dates, from changing your profile photo to editing the profile itself to even prioritizing you above their other potential matches, if you can pay the price. I think finding a significant other should cost nothing.

But in the end, we can't beat personal preferences, and people are going to like what they like. It's a good lesson to learn, and you shouldn't try to fix yourself to fit some beauty standard that a man has. The person meant to be with you will love you just the way you are, flaws and all.

The world's largest dating network, Badoo, examined the dating habits of its 3.18 billion users from all over the world and compared and contrasted the results based on gender, sexuality, and physical traits like body type, height, eye color, and hair color.

Along the way, they discovered which women in America tend to get the most messages and responses from men, and the results are interesting, to say the least.

Here are the 5 physical traits men are obsessed with, according to science:

1. Not too tall and not too short

Forty-six percent of men prefer women whose height falls between 5'3" and 5'6". Then again, only the brave can handle short women and tall women.

2. Brown eyes

Baby blues are apparently not as desirable as brown eyes, according to a whopping 60 percent of men. Brown-eyed women are more likely to receive a message, as opposed to women with any other color eyes.

3. Brown hair

Surprisingly, brunettes are more likely to receive messages (40 percent) than blondes (only a sad 15 percent), according to the study.

4. Average body

We're not sure what "average" means exactly, but we're hoping that's a good thing.

Athletic-built women are only at six percent (does that mean men are intimidated by strong and well-built women?) for getting a message. Guess men really go for "average."

