11 Phrases A Man Only Says When He’s Falling Madly In Love

Every woman wants to find the perfect man to fall in love with who loves her back as deeply as she loves him. She wants to feel safe being vulnerable and opening her heart. In a time of throwaway relationships, it's hard to tell what a man's true feelings are beneath the facade.

There are phrases a man only says when he's falling madly in love that are a sure giveaway. When a man starts to fall in love with a woman, his words often reveal his underlying emotions, deepening interest, and desire to connect with her. If he's good at expressing his feelings, there are some things he might say to you that let you know he is falling madly in love, so pay close attention.

Advertisement

1. 'I've never felt this way about anyone before'

You have to be careful with this one. Some men will say this to every woman they encounter as a form of love bombing them. But if you have met an honest, authentic person who has shared some aspects of their dating history and your intuition is telling you that you really are one-of-a-kind in his eyes, he might be falling madly in love with you.

A man who tells you that he has never felt this way about another woman before is letting you know that you have unlocked parts of him that he never even knew existed. He feels an emotional connection to you that, before now, seemed impossible.

Advertisement

2. 'You make me want to be a better man'

Scopio Images via Canva

If you have come across a man who is inspired to be better by simply being in your presence, you picked a winner. Growing and learning means we admit our wrongs and identify areas for improvement. Perhaps he was emotionally unavailable in the past or lacked the work ethic necessary to be a provider. But you have made him want to do better and be better.

To be clear, a woman cannot change a man. He has to want to be a better man for himself to transform. But what a woman can do is create an environment where he is comfortable sharing his failures and missteps. She can provide the nurturing he needs to be vulnerable and the encouragement to make necessary changes.

Advertisement

3. 'I feel like I can be myself around you'

Trust is earned, and until you are certain that someone has your best interests at heart, it's hard to put your guard down. Most of us start romantic encounters by putting our best foot forward. We share only the good attributes of ourselves in hopes of winning a love interest over. As time goes on, it's important that a man feel he can relax and be who he truly is deep inside. He has to feel confident that you won't judge him or hold it against him.

If a man feels like he can really be himself around you, there is a high probability that he is falling madly in love.

4. 'I don't know what I would do without you'

In some cases, this phrase can be seen as codependent. An unhealthy person might feel as if they cannot live life without you and have a toxic attachment. That's not what we're talking about here. This is a man who understands the value you bring and how you enhance his life.

Advertisement

When a man tells you that he doesn't know what he would do without you, he is saying that you are an integral piece of his daily life, and he has become accustomed to having you by his side. You are making a positive impact, and he is slowly but surely falling for you.

5. 'I just want to make you happy'

Dean Drobot via Canva

We all fantasize about the perfect man, one whose life mission is to make you happy. He won't want to hurt you and will protect you in every way, mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. He is the type of man who will defend you even when you are not in the room.

Advertisement

If a man tells you that he just wants to make you happy, he means to say that you are a high priority for him and that he considers your needs and feelings before taking action. He knows that how he speaks to you and treats you has a huge impact on the connection and never wants to lose you.

6. 'I was thinking about you all day'

What woman doesn't want to know that she was on her man's mind as he went about his day? It's flattering to know that you permeated his thoughts and put a smile on his face as he went through his usually mundane tasks. Maybe you made the day a little bit easier.

When a man says this to you, he wants you to know that you are front and center in his life. You will not be forgotten or cast aside, and he spends his time away from you anticipating the next time you are together. He misses you when you're not with him and is falling madly in love with you.

Advertisement

7. 'I feel lucky to have you'

Once in a lifetime, a man will come across a woman who just makes life better. She is everything he ever wanted in a partner and puts a smile on his face. By being there, she makes life's challenges seem easier to handle and makes him feel like he can take over the world.

That kind of love and support is rare, and when a man finds someone who makes him feel as if he just one the lottery of life, he wastes no time falling madly in love. Telling you how lucky he is to have you is his way of letting you know that you light up his life.

8. 'You're the best thing that's ever happened to me'

Polina Tankilevech from capturenow via Canva

Advertisement

Considering all of the greatest moments in life, such as graduating high school or college, having children, getting married, etc., if a man can honestly tell you that you are the best thing that has ever happened to him, he is definitely falling in love with you.

You are elevating his life to new heights. Maybe you bring peace where there was once chaos. Perhaps you have given him a new perspective that makes his relationships with others go more smoothly than before. Whatever you have done, he knows your worth and intends to hold on to you.

9. 'I can really see a future with you'

This, too, is one you really have to be careful of. During the love bombing stage of a relationship with a narcissist, you could be future-faked, a manipulation tactic where someone leads you to believe there is a future for the two of you in order to extract supply from you and get you anxiously attached to them.

Advertisement

But if a man is genuine and trustworthy and expresses this to you, he is falling madly in love and mentally planning out his life with you. When he envisions his future, he sees you in it and is thinking about spending the rest of his life with you. It's a sign that things are headed in the right direction.

10. 'Tell me more about that. I want to understand you'

We have all had that moment when we asked a man, "Were you even listening to me?" It's disheartening to be sharing your innermost feelings and secrets only to find out that he wasn't paying attention. It's easy to assume he has no interest in who you are and what makes you tick.

Advertisement

But a man who is curious about how you became the woman you are today and wants to continue to pour into you will ask probing questions so he understands how to love you best. He's not feigning interest to get in your pants. He really wants to know what you like and dislike so he can do the things that make you smile.

11. 'What's your biggest dream?'

A man who asks about your goals and dreams will give you butterflies. Some tell you all about what they want to accomplish to gain your support or enlist you as their unofficial cheerleader. That's perfectly okay. But the man who goes a step further and asks about your biggest dream is next level.

He wants to know what you want out of life and how he fits into that picture. Because he is falling in love with you, he wants to see how he can support you and what resources he can provide. The man you love is foreseeing the future and what life might look like as you grow and build together.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.