10 Phrases Dishonest Men Use On The First Date

Men like to sound good on a first date just as much as women do. They have some high expectations when it comes to dating, as do women. Overall, most people — men and women — intend to be honest on a first date, but some dishonest men lie blatantly.

And, of course, all of us tend to gloss over things on a first date because we want people to give us a chance before making assumptions or turning us away. There are a few phrases dishonest men use on the first date or topics they might be more apt to lie about or gloss over. Sometimes these fabrications are more innocent and in a "white lie" way than an all-out vicious lie, like telling someone he doesn't have kids when in reality he has three.

Advertisement

Here are the phrases dishonest men use on the first date:

1. 'I swear I have money'

Let's be real: historically, men have been judged by their earnings and ability to hunt or provide. He may make himself sound more comfortable or even brag about purchases or vacations to make himself look like a big shot to impress you. Don't be surprised if you eventually find out he doesn't have a huge salary or that he's in debt.

2. 'I have my own place'

New Africa / Shutterstock

Advertisement

If he's living with family or roommates, he may fear that this situation makes it appear as if he's not able to provide. So, if this is the case, he probably won't lie about it, but he won't mention it unless you ask.

And if you ask and he answers, he may make it sound more temporary or like it's been a briefer stay than it has been.

3. 'You're the only person I'm seeing'

Bam! This is not a white lie. Oh no, no, no, it is not. He may be dating or seeing someone or they may be "on the rocks" or he may be shopping around.

Now, not every guy is doing this. I'm only saying that some might be.

Advertisement

4. 'I work out five times a week'

He's heard you like six-packs and he may ramble on a bit longer than is necessary about his fitness habits. He may say he goes to the gym religiously, which means once a week, like church on Sundays.

Unless he's heavily active, he may just not want to come off as lazy or unattractive.

5. 'My ex was crazy'

Perhaps he was a cheater or the one to blame in his last relationship. Or, maybe his last partner broke his heart.

Unless he's all about sharing everything, most likely, he's going to make it sound better than it truly was, or at least on your first date, he will.

Advertisement

6. 'I don't have any emotional baggage'

If he's got a previous gambling problem or perhaps cheated on his ex-spouse, he's not coming clean about that on date one or, perhaps, ever. And if you do ask or press, he may outright lie until he feels like you know him enough that you would accept him no matter what.

7. 'I'm a CEO'

New Africa / Shutterstock

He's not going to outright lie and tell you he's a doctor if he's a janitor, but he might stretch the truth slightly to make himself sound better. Think about how a bird may show off his feathers or puff out his chest. It's similar. It's done to impress you, although being genuine in this day and age is the most impressive.

Advertisement

8. 'No, I 've never cheated'

Unless he's a solid guy who sticks to monogamous relationships (and there are many men like that), he's going to avoid too much scrutiny of his track record.

He might lie about it or stretch the truth to keep you interested and not judge him right off the bat. He's not going to mention any of his player ways if he's got any.

9. 'All my friends are great guys'

He'll talk about his friends, but he won't mention if some of them are particularly troublesome. He won't mention that he likes to hang with the guys, sometimes more than you, simply because he doesn't want to turn you off or make you think he's running in the wrong circle. He might also selectively brag about friends he thinks you'll be impressed by!

Advertisement

10. 'I'm looking for a serious commitment'

I went out with a guy who stressed how he was very busy. I thought nothing of it. I am a single parent. I am always busy. Well, we made plans for a second date.

Before we went out, he started to express what "he was looking for" since he was busy. On the first date, a man might make it seem like he wants to get to know you when really, he just wants to get you in bed. Needless to say, I canceled that second date.

Laura Lifshitz is a former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate currently writing about divorce, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, and marriage. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, DivorceForce, Women’s Health, Working Mother, PopSugar, and more.

Advertisement