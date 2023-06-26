15 Signs He Just Wants Sex (And Nothing Else)

There are some men who will say and do anything to have sex, which often includes lying about their intentions.

One of the problems women often face is dealing with older guys who are are slicker about their attempts at getting sex. A man who seemed like a perfect gentleman may never call you again once he's had sex with you.

If you want to avoid this from happening, make sure to watch out for the following signs a guy only wants sex and doesn't want a relationship with you at all. There are a few signs he just wants sex that should be abundantly clear.

If you only ever go over to have sex, only receive phone calls or texts late at night, or you have a feeling you're a booty call, listen to your gut to save yourself from getting hurt later on.

Pay attention to how sexual your relationship is. If he only sees you to "hook up" and "have a good time," that's one of the many red flags he's not looking for anything serious. If you're wondering how to tell if what a guy wants from you, there are signs you can observe.

15 Signs He Just Wants Sex

1. He doesn’t ask deeper questions about you.

Guys who want sex don’t really want to know you as a person. They want to ask superficial questions and cut to the chase.

So, if you notice they are asking “bare minimum” questions, he probably only wants to have sex, and you don't need a relationship expert to tell you that.

2. You get a feeling he’s already taken.

Is he married? Did you hear rumors he’s involved with someone else?

When guys cheat, they aren’t looking for a new wife or Ms. Right. Rather, they’re looking for sex.

This behavior reflects a desire for physical gratification rather than an intent to establish a meaningful emotional connection. Once he has achieved his goal of having sex with you, you are left behind and forgotten until the next booty call.

3. He cancels whenever you ask him to hang out with friends.

If he only wants to hang out with you alone, you have to assume he’s only trying to have sex with you. If you haven't met his friends after a month or two of being together, that's a bad sign the relationship isn't going to ever get there.

Guys who want a relationship often care about meeting your friends because they want to get a better idea of who you are around the people you are close to, and he wants to spend more time with you around them.

4. You met him on Tinder.

Yes, everyone knows some random couple who met and got married off Tinder, but really, it’s an app made for sexual hook-ups.

Don’t kid yourself. A vast majority of people on Tiner are looking for sexual gratification and not a long term commitment. So, son't kid yourself, if he's hooking op with you on Tinder, he’s probably the rule (booty call), not the exception (husband material).

5. He doesn’t want to spend too much money on you.

I understand dating is expensive, but there’s something to be said about a guy who won’t even buy you a drink, much less dinner. Aside from it being stingy, it also is a sign he really doesn’t want to invest in you.

That’s not a good look if you’re trying to get into a committed relationship. Of course, a guy doesn't have to lavish you with wealth and gifts to show he is in it for the long haul, but if he isn't even willing to pay the bill on occasion, chances are he is not interested in more than a fling.

6. Even when you told him he’s not having sex with you, he broaches the subject again or gets overly grabby.

Yeah, this is a sign he doesn’t understand boundaries and he probably shouldn’t get another date.

It’s often best to tell them you feel like they don’t take you seriously as a relationship partner and you’re not willing to date someone like them. He has made it clear he does not respect you, so why keep investing time and emotion in him.

7. When you broach the subject of a relationship, he tries to sweep it under the rug.

Any time a guy tries to avoid the relationship talk, it’s almost certain they don’t want a relationship with you.

If he regularly refuses to answer relationship based questions in a straightforward way, or if he seems to answer in a way meant to placate you, he’s only in it for the sex.

8. He only calls you at night.

Some guys really aren’t good at hiding their intentions. Generally speaking, if he only texts or calls you at night, and only wants you to spend the night, he’s probably only interested in a booty call.

A guy who’s interested in more will make a point to talk to you throughout the day. He will want to tell you about his day and find out about yours. When he doesn't show interest in sharing each others day-to-day life, chances are he is playing you for sex.

9. You regularly feel like he’s pressuring you to have sex or he will leave if you don’t put out.

If a guy has to pressure you or act like he’s owed sex, then he’s definitely only looking to have sex. Guys who are respectful won’t do this to you, and no one has time for that kind of BS.

10. Something in your gut tells you he doesn’t respect you.

When a guy likes a girl but doesn’t respect her, he will have sex with her but won’t commit to her, and he'll send her mixed signals all the time. That’s because he might have commitment issues.

Besides, respect is crucial to a healthy relationship. If you don’t get the feeling he respects you, it's one of the signs a guy only wants sex and you really shouldn’t agree to see him anymore.

11. He’s directly told you that he’s 'not looking for anything serious.'

When a man says this, for the love of all that is holy, believe him!

A relationship hero isn't going to help you with this so don’t stick around waiting for him to see the light because he won’t. He’s already made up his mind and he's telling you it’s not going to happen.

Don't feel sad, there's nothing you can do if he only cares about sexual relationships.

12. He only wants to hang out when sex is an option.

Guys who want more tend to hang around longer than guys who are just looking to have sex. They also are more likely to want to hang out with you without sex being on the table.

You might be on a date watching a movie, but he thought of watching a movie at night meant "Netflix and chill." If you're wondering how to know if he just wants sex and he is always assuming spending time together means having sex, this is a clear indicator.

13. If you say something really strange or messed up, he doesn’t care.

Around the time I realized everyone in my college hated me, I started dating and played a game where I’d try to come up with the most outlandish things I could say to a guy, then say them with a straight face.

This led me to realize that guys who are only looking for sex tend to be willing to agree with anything as long as it leads them to the bedroom. A man who will say or agree to anything definitely is not being genuine and has an ulterior motive.

14. He reeks like a jerk.

You know how there’s a whole culture of guys who basically look a certain way so they can have sex with girls?

They dress the same, tend to wear the same cologne, often will flash cash or flaunt a certain kind of car according to their region. These guys have studied the art of the pick up and are to be avoided at all costs!

15. He brags to you about sex.

This is the big one. Guys who are looking to have sex will brag to you about how they bed other women. These guys will never be respectful enough or good enough for a long-term relationship. They appear to be incapable of doing the self-work required for long-term commitment. These guys are only interested in conquest.

So, if run into this guy, tell him to go have sex with other women because you’re not biting.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.