The Perfect Partner: 7 Expert Signs He's The Man You Should Hitch Your Wagon To

Do you feel confused about what your man wants and what his intentions are? Want to ask him where things are going but don’t know how without scaring him away? Getting mixed messages and want some clarity?

If you feel a strong connection with your guy and want to know if he could be a true life partner, here’s how to interpret the signs. If you’re truly looking for your soulmate and you want that deeper connection with a man that you can count on, then you shouldn’t be asking, “What are his intentions?” Instead, look for clearer signs that he could be your true life partner.

Experts say these signs mean he's the man you should hitch your wagon to:

1. It's easy to be authentic and real with each other

Vadym_Hunko | Shutterstock

One of the soulmate signs that shows up right away is that the two of you are authentic with each other from the start. You don’t hold back or keep your heart closed. You speak how you feel and ask for what you want.

Your soulmate won’t be offended or put off. He’ll be glad to step up for you to make you happy. Authenticity has a high vibration, and you will find it easy to connect with your soulmate authentically.

Advertisement

2. You agree on the big stuff

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

You may not like the same kind of movies or music as your life partner. The two of you may have very different hobbies. But you both know that these are not what’s important.

Another soulmate sign is that the two of you are on the same page with what’s important. You both value the same things in life. You may have different strategies for achieving your goals, but you will share similar goals and support each other in achieving them.

Advertisement

3. You can't say or do the 'wrong' thing

Bricolage | Shutterstock

Many people feel like they missed out on their life partner because they screwed things up. They said the wrong thing, or they made a mistake, and their partner couldn’t forgive them. By definition, this wasn’t a soulmate relationship.

A soulmate sign that you’ve found your person is that the two of you manage to figure it out when there are bumps in the road. You are both willing to work through conflict together. You both understand and practice leaning into your conflicts to open a doorway to a deeper connection.

Advertisement

4. You challenge each other to be better humans

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

A life partner relationship is one where the two of you see the potential in each other and challenge each other to be better people. Your soulmate sees you in your best light and wants you to be the best version of yourself.

Your soulmate will inspire you to step into that vision. You both intend to be the best versions of yourselves for each other as well. A soulmate sign that you’re both in it for the long haul? You both work to become better.

Advertisement

5. The relationship helps heal your wounds

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

No one travels through life without ever experiencing pain, heartbreak, or disappointment. You may even have developed some bad relationship habits along the way. Your soulmate will love you anyway. Soulmate love is unconditional.

You will be loved for all the parts of you; the good, the bad, and the ugly. This is a very healing experience and not for the faint of heart. Skill is required to keep the door of intimacy open despite making mistakes, getting triggered, and navigating conflict.

Advertisement

6. You see each other's differences as a pro, not a con

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

A relationship with someone who is just like you would be boring and lack chemistry. It’s the differences that make two people come together and last as a couple. An introvert ends up with an extrovert. Someone quiet and reserved connects with an emotionally expressive partner. One of you is a saver, the other a spender. The magic of differences means that in a soulmate relationship, you defer to each other’s strengths.

A powerful sign he's someone you should hitch your wagon to is that you respect and value the differences between you instead of getting stuck in a power struggle. In a soulmate relationship, you can let your partner take care of the things that you aren’t good at, and you can be appreciated for your areas of expertise.

Advertisement

7. You work to make things right when they're not

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Just because you are with your life partner doesn’t mean that you won’t experience disappointment. Life is full of challenges, and part of a happy, balanced life is having someone to navigate them with you.

This doesn’t mean that your soulmate won’t occasionally let you down or disappoint you. Your soulmate is a flawed human just like you are. The difference is that your soulmate will do what is necessary to repair the relationship and make amends when they mess up.

Advertisement

8. You vibe on many levels

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Maybe you laugh with each other in bed every night before going to sleep. Or you both have a deep love of the outdoors. Whatever it is that connects the two of you will be more than just a superficial common interest.

If you want a soulmate sign that you can’t ignore, notice how many different ways you connect with your partner. Whether the two of you can talk for hours or just sit comfortably in a room without speaking, you are on the same page about life.

Advertisement

9. You both would choose each other again, if given the choice

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A | Shutterstock

Your life partner will want you to be happy and to feel loved. You’ll want your partner to know that you’re on his side, and that you have each other’s backs. Whether you’re taking into account that your partner is having a bad day or your partner is encouraging you to have that uncomfortable conversation with a friend, the two of you are consciously choosing to be loving with each other.

This is the most important soulmate sign. If your partner doesn’t want you to know how much you are loved or wants to share in your happiness, then it’s probably not a good match. Loving someone means doing your best to reduce their stress level, not adding to it.

Orna and Matthew Walters are holistic dating coaches and founders of Creating Love On Purpose, with a holistic approach to transforming hidden blocks to love, and the authors of Getting It Right This Time.

Advertisement