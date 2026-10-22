People Who Are Genuinely Good-Hearted & Make The World A Little Better Usually Do 8 Casual Things Every Day

We all want to be better people. It's a good thing, because it means most of us are trying to grow. That's the biggest part of being a good person: simply trying, even if only once in a while. It all comes down to the little things.

While it would be great if everyone could give up their worldly possessions and become community farmers and doctors, that's just not realistic. We all have lives to live, and we can't just drop everything. But we can improve our day-to-day lives, and it starts with a few easy tips.

People who make the world a little better usually do these things casually:

1. Clean up messes, even if they aren't yours

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Being a better human means going out of your way to keep the world and environment clean. So, if you see a mess, clean it up, even if it isn't yours. It's easy to ignore something because you're not responsible for it, but that's how small messes become big ones.

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2. Be nice to all living creatures

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Being kind to animals and all living creatures indicates that you're compassionate and caring. You believe that every living thing, big or small, deserves respect and empathy. Have you ever seen someone at the park or the beach messing with an animal? It's not a good feeling. But if you've ever seen someone be nice to animals, it most likely instills hope in you about humanity.

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3. Compliment others

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Everyone enjoys hearing that people, even strangers or acquaintances, appreciate something about their hair or the way they carry themselves. Of course, compliments should come from a place of authenticity and be appropriate. So, go ahead and tell that guy at the gym you appreciate his form, or tell your new coworker you love her style. Whenever you see someone who's put effort into something, let them know you appreciate it.

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4. Be ready to help, but don't assume people need it

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Being a good human being means offering your help when you see others in need. But it also means knowing when your unsolicited offers of help aren't needed. So, if someone asks for help, be ready to jump in, but don't ever assume they need it. Pride is way more important to people than you may realize.

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5. Look where you're going

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Some people get so caught up in their own world that they forget things are happening around them. Being a better person means committing to self-awareness while staying aware of the world around you. So, look where you're going. That means looking up from your phone and staying vigilant about your surroundings.

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6. Inspire others

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When you work to become a better person, your mindset changes. Use this newfound positivity and confidence to spread that same energy to as many people as possible! Don't be the reason someone doesn't do something; be the reason they do. You never know how things will work out.

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7. Pay attention to people around you

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Nothing's worse than someone completely oblivious to their surroundings, whether they are daydreaming, distracted, or, most likely, on their phone. Instead of standing in people's way or blocking doors while standing on the street, look around you. Notice the glances people give you. Are they annoyed? That means you need to change something.

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8. Put your phone down

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When you're out in public, put your phone away. When you're sitting in a restaurant face-to-face with someone you love (or even someone you barely know), put your phone away. Instead of being distracted by what's going on online or on your social media accounts, enjoy the people you're with at that moment.

Michael Hollan is a writer and stand-up comedian from New Jersey who performs nationwide and regularly in New York City.