There's Really Only 10 Relationship Rules For Men

When we noticed "#rulesformen" was trending on Twitter — now X — we couldn't stifle our inquisitive minds and decided to check out what relationship advice followed the hashtag, ridiculous as it often is. Maybe we were a touch skeptical at first that we'd find any solid wisdom, but we figured we would at least find some amusement.

As we sifted through oodles of tweets pouring through the computer monitor, it was impossible to deny it: Tweeters brought up some good points about relationships, dating, and love that men — and even women in some cases — should totally take note of. Sorry for doubting you, Twitter-verse! (However, we did find some zany and absurd tweets too. Obviously!)

We decided to compile our favorite tweets in list form and clean up in the grammar department, for you to enjoy too, just in case you don't have hours to search through a Twitter timeline for the most awesome relationship tidbits. Apparently, we do, but hey — that's what we're here for, friends.

Here are the top 10 relationship rules for men from Twitter:

1. "When you are in a relationship, don't act single." - Walter

This rule should be self-evident, but it does seem to befuddle quite a few people.

2. "Don't let the lady walk on the side where the cars are." - Malina

Chivalry can live on. Just do the little things, guys.

3. "Act your age. Be mature. She wants a man, not a little boy. (It's OK to be silly at times, but not all the time.) - Greg

Well said, Greg.

4. "Understand yourself and learn to differentiate love, lust, possessiveness, revenge, and blind desire." - Headsink

Not every relationship emotion is true love — or even healthy. It's important to recognize that.

5. "Don't apologize unless you know why you're apologizing. Girls can tell the difference and it makes it worse." - Brooke

Men, if women suspect insincerity then the sorry doesn't really count.

6. "If you're lost, do not stop and ask for directions — no matter how many times your girl is telling you to." - ASuckerForAmor

What?! OK, obviously boys will be boys.

7. "Don't expect them to call you all the time. The phone works both ways." - Chaz

So at least some men do know this...

8. "Don't treat your girl any different if you are alone with her or with your buddies." - Angie

Again, it should be pretty obvious, but it isn't always. Make sure you're being treated well 24/7.

9. "Don't spend more than two years dating her if you don't plan on marrying her. Seriously, you're wasting her time." - Jasmin

Amen. On the flipside: Women, if you want to get married and he doesn't, move on.

10. "Don't text women one-word messages." - Ernesto

Women, we know that when you type a man a detailed short story of a text and he responds with an okay or LOL, you want to break your phone. A little effort goes a long way. We're glad Ernesto realizes this.

Jenna Birch is a former author, journalist, & editor. She currently leads narrative & communications at a venture capital firm.