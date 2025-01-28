The Odd Skill Women Love Most In Men, According To Research

In news that shouldn't be shocking to anyone, research found that the odd skill women love most in men is the ability to dance.

Women love a suave man and in control of his body, plus watching a man who can dance well makes us ladies wonder if he has good moves in the bedroom.

It seems that Kevin Bacon wasn't just the cool kid at his high school in Footloose because he's Kevin Bacon, rather he was cool because the man can move, it's no wonder he got all the girls. This just in: Women love your dance moves, fellas.

The German researchers who discovered this fact asked 53 women to watch two videos at the same time. The first video featured what's considered a "good" dancer, while the other featured an "Elaine Benes"-style dancer. The verdict?

Scientists tracked the women's eye movements and found that women liked the men with fancy footwork and didn't pay attention to the guys who couldn't dance.

After watching the videos, the ladies shared what they thought about each dancer. What did they decide The men who shook up the dance floor were found to be "attractive" and "masculine."

The same could not be said for the other group. Wouldn't you also determine a man who can dance well as attractive compared to a man who can't dance?

I mean, do you think Elizabeth Bennet would have fallen for Mr. Darcy if he couldn't woo her on the dance floor? Back then, dancing was essential in the courting process.

It also allows people to fall in love with a handsome rich stranger during a waltz, compared to nowadays of grinding and Lil' Wayne on at the clubs. It goes to show that if you can at least move without doing the white man's overbite, then there's at least some hope for you and your gender as a whole.

Making an effort does get you some points though. Although for some there is no point in even trying, as they have been born with two left feet.

It should be noted that if you at least go out there and make an attempt to dance, you're already more attractive than the killjoy in the corner of the room refusing to partake.

When it comes down to it, women want a man who's not afraid to let loose and have some fun, and who doesn't take himself so seriously. Sometimes making a fool out of yourself is just as charming, if not more so, as the perks of being a wallflower. So dance, my darlings, dance!

