How professional advice can boost your love life.
By Dana Michel
Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
Read any book on how to succeed in business or about the traits of highly effective people and it will quickly become clear that there are common habits and behaviors required to succeed. What if we applied those same high standards to our personal lives — dating in particular? The potential is amazing!
Here are 7 no-nonsense business strategies that will help you find love:
1. Be decisive
Don't waste time with people who aren't marriage material or don't treat you well. I know it gets lonely sometimes. However, spending time with a person whom you're too embarrassed to introduce to friends, family, and colleagues is a complete waste of time. Your romantic partner has a huge impact on you and your life. If things aren't going the way they should make moves to make yourself free and available for a relationship with someone who wants what you want. Act like other highly effective professionals who aren't afraid to decide tough calls quickly when circumstances require it. Once you have all the information you need to make an informed decision, don't hesitate — make it. And once you decide, stick with that choice unless there's a compelling reason for you to change it.
2. Be proactive
Stephen R. Convey's bestseller, 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People, notes that proactivity is essential if you want to achieve success. Super-productive people understand that achievement doesn't happen magically on its own. The same applies to finding love. If you passively wait to meet someone special in the supermarket or on the subway, you'll probably have to wait a very long time or it might never happen at all. You would never take such a haphazard approach at work, so why would you do that when looking for a mate?
3. Prioritize
It's impossible to meet someone special if you don't make time for a personal life. Don't work 60-80 hours a week and then go straight home. If you don't have clear objectives, time will pass without any progress. Make time for social activities. Sign up for a running club or designate one day a week to go out to singles events. Whatever suits your preference!
4. Commit
Don't let FOMO (fear of missing out) or not meeting someone immediately deter you from your objective. Remember, you could do everything right and still not meet someone special right away. You have to remain committed and stay the course. Focus on the final goal!
5. Have confidence
Don't view a few bad dates as a failure or a sign that you'll never find love. Each date only brings you closer to that perfect someone. Highly effective professionals know deep down inside they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. Failure is not an option. Have you ever met someone who was not "your type," but he or she had such confidence you wanted them around? That's because self–confidence is always attractive.
6. Be optimistic
We all want to work with and date people who have a glass-half-full perspective rather than a doomsday attitude. Resist the temptation to use sarcasm when meeting a new person. You may think you are smart and witty, but actually, you are just coming across as defensive, rude, and biting. Keep the end in mind as you approach dating. You have to give people the benefit of the doubt if you want to explore a possible long-term relationship.
7. Network
Tell as many people as possible that you want to meet someone new and special. Just like when seeking a job, the best introductions and hidden gems come from like-minded people. In addition, sign up for online dating to complement your offline activities. There are a myriad of sites out there. Just find the one that suits your needs best! Make sure you don’t hide behind the computer for too long though — it creates a FALSE sense of intimacy. The only way to get to know someone is face-to-face. Using these straightforward business tactics, it's only a matter of time before you meet someone special. Plus, you'll have a lot more fun along the way!
Dana Michel is a dating coach and expert.