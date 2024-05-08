Ever wondered what attracts the opposite gender? Some people just seem to have that irresistible X-factor. Some people just walk into a room, turn heads, and ooze confidence, and attractiveness. There are also people who you just find yourself attracted to, even if they're the unusual type — quirky individuals with less-than-perfect looks who have just something ever so special about them. According to David Buss, one can employ various tactics in three fundamental areas of action to ignite attraction.

Here are the 3 most powerful ways to attract anyone to you:

1. Maintain a good appearance

Here, we are not saying that you should have a forefront quality appearance to be attractive. There is no need for you to starve yourself to death or to have washboard abs to be attractive. You just have to make sure that your clothing, grooming, and physical fitness are not shabby as they are essential for attraction. It just means you have good hygiene, smell good, have a nice hairstyle, and keep a refreshing wardrobe. It is also important to stay as healthy as possible. A healthy body means a healthy mind. The main rule is not to obsess about how you look but, to make sure that you always look your best. If you look your best, you will attract the best.

2. Exude positive qualities

Attraction is not all about the physical qualities. Personality weighs as much as the physicals in the dating world. To be more attractive, one has to have positive qualities ingrained in his personality. Remember when your mother told you that being kind will take you places? Well, that is true in this situation and so is being thoughtful, well-mannered, and sympathetic. It also helps if you can make your date or partner laugh now and then while keeping an optimistic air about you. You should always remember that a person who is pleasant, entertaining, and positive is attractive.

3. Get noticed

If you heeded my suggestions from numbers 1 and 2 then you are good to go. The thing is, you have to take note of the third and most important element in this list. Let’s say you already made sure you have a good appearance and kept a great personality. Now, are you just going to wait for the laws of attraction to do its thing? Absolutely not. You have to get yourself out there for the world to see. To build attraction, you have to go out and visit places that your potential mates might frequently be.

Activity breeds success. By being social and building a larger social circle, you will ensure that more and more people see you and recognize you. Once you find a potential mate, it will help if you spend time with them more often than usual. Lastly, send the right signals if you have the chance. A friendly smile, eye contact, and a flirty touch usually do the trick.

If you think about it, it’s not hard to be attractive. Remember, it’s not about a cookie-cutter version of you that will work. The secret is to never obsess over what you think is attractive but to be sure that you are at your best all the time. Oh, and don’t forget confidence. Confidence separates those who fail and those who don’t. Now, this is not overconfidence we are talking about here. We are talking about telling yourself constantly that you are attractive. This positive attitude will emanate from you and in turn, will make you even more attractive. So don’t forget, don’t force yourself too much. Just be the best you can be and the laws of attraction will do its magic.

Samantha Jayne is Australia's leading dating coach and relationship expert who has been featured in Ask Men, The Huffington Post, Forbes, Women's Health, and more.