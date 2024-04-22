By: Tony Nguyen

Your cell phone goes off. And you know it’s a text message from that special somebody. You were so eager for a reply that your phone was still in your hands when you got the text. You immediately type the reply you already come up with in your head hours earlier, and 17 seconds later, it’s sent. And there's no immediate text back. Are you maximizing your time to, well, make that person want you even more? Are you texting them too quickly, showing how much you care too soon? Suppress your urge to respond promptly and wait even longer. Below are 3 reasons why you should.

The most effective way to text your crush back so he'll respond instantly: not texting at all.

1. Waiting keeps them wondering

A lapse in your conversation won’t hurt. If anything, it enhances the dialogue. That special somebody is probably anticipating your next text. And you know this. But make them wait for it. They’ll wonder why it hasn’t arrived. You know this will work because it worked on you.

2. Waiting lets you take control of the conversation

That special somebody makes you giddy. But why haven’t they responded to the text you sent three minutes ago? Instead of waiting for their response, have them wait for yours. Because, really, do you want to be at their beck and call? It’s a game. Gain the upper hand in this technological tug of war. Make them wonder what you're doing without them.

3. Waiting signals your independence

Texting is a powerful tool, especially in the dating game. It's so powerful that we often become (too) infatuated with the people we’re trying to woo. Despite texting being a great way to communicate, it can leave us almost addicted to it, constantly checking to see if a certain someone thought our cat meme was funny or too much. Conscientiously waiting for that next text is a sign of attachment, especially if it's in the beginning stages. And take that as a warning: if your day starts to revolve around the timely response of that special somebody, dependence is kicking in.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Take back your independence and show them that they can wait because one text can always wait! Chances are, you’re waiting for a text. Right now. And once it arrives, don’t jump the gun. Anticipation is a cute feeling to have but go beyond your comfort zone. Wait 10, 15, or even 20 minutes longer than you usually would to respond. After all, it’s extra time they have to twiddle their fingers and wait while thinking about you.

Tony Nguyen is a former Marketing Manager at BounceBack with over twenty years of experience working in tech. He writes about career growth, startups, productivity, and health.