How to subtly get him to fall for you.
By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 28, 2023
Photo: Lomb / Shutterstock
There's an old saying, "Everyone wants to buy. No one wants to be sold." This is especially true for men. When a guy meets you and feels attracted, he wants to think he has discovered something so special that he has to have it. However, there also needs to be an element of risk. To put it simply, make him unsure if he can get you.
With that in mind, here are some less-known secrets about the art of getting any man you want to like you.
RELATED: Subtle Ways To See How A Man Feels About You
Here are 3 shockingly simple ways to get a guy to like you:
1. Never ask where is this relationship going
When you ask him where the relationship is going, he knows he has you.
Suddenly, he feels you're trying to sell him something. This is not a good position for you. If you find yourself wondering where a relationship is going, chances are, it's going nowhere.
But, "James I want to know where the relationship is going." If you want to know where it's going, tell him what you require to be in a relationship, and it doesn't have to be with him, specifically. See if he's willing to negotiate with you from there.
RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)
2. Know your worth
Men will pay any price to have you, and when it comes to love, they're not looking for a bargain.
The world will only pay you what you think you're worth. A woman who places a high value on herself gets paid in return. If you second-guess yourself, you're selling yourself short.
RELATED: The One Thing A Man Needs To Commit To A Relationship
3. Know when to say "no"
Men respect a woman with standards and boundaries. When you say "no" to a man when it's appropriate, it lets him know that you're not a pushover. If he wants to be with you, he will have to earn it.
Saying "no" means "I'm willing to lose you. However, I'm not willing to lose myself."
Related Stories From YourTango:
Self-love is very attractive to a man. It means he can count on you. It lets him know you're a real person and won't be taken lightly.
Remember, never ask a man where a relationship is going because if you do, a man thinks he owns you. A man will want you when you know your self-worth and know when to say "no". This is what men want in the women they love.
RELATED: 12 Ways To Make Him Think About You — All The Time
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.