7 'Annoying' Reasons Millennials Actually Stay Married Longer Than Any Generation Since The 1950s

While many people, especially older generations, think millennials rely on dating apps because they're too lazy, there's one stereotype that scientific research can back up. Millennials are actually the one age group that stays married longer than any other generation since the 1950s.

But it's not because they're financially stable or spend their entire lives preparing for marriage. Actually, the reasons are a bit annoying to other people. And with a divorce rate of just 5%, this is drastically low in comparison to Gen Xers and boomers.

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Millennials stay married longer than any generation since the 1950s for these annoying reasons

1. They talk about their feelings

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Millennials are the first generation to actually care about therapy, some even calling them the "therapy generation." Millennials watched their parents and grandparents treat mental health as something taboo, so they address their own well-being problems when they come up.

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More than half of millennials and Gen Zers are going to therapy, with 93% hoping to improve their mental health within the next year. In terms of marriage, this means their communication is healthier.

Instead of bottling up their feelings, millennials want to talk about their concerns with their partner. They want everything out on the table so there's no secrets. And it makes their marriages healthier in the end.

2. They want to resolve conflicts, not avoid them

Instead of going to bed angry with their partner or pretending the conflict doesn't exist, millennials want to solve problems. They don't keep their emotions hidden, choosing to bring it up with their partner and resolve what's going on.

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In fact, 51% of American millennials have been to couples therapy, some even before getting married. This active effort to focus on their well-being alongside their relationship makes a huge difference.

3. They prioritize economic stability

In a study conducted by the University of Maryland, there's an 18% drop in divorces among millennials. The research shows that among the millennials getting married, most are financially stable, which likely leads them to marry later in life.

According to lead researcher Philip N. Cohen, "The trends described here represent... a system in which marriage is rarer and more stable, than it was in the past, representing an increasingly central component of the structure of social inequality."

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4. Women can have a family and a career

In the past, women felt like they had to choose between a career and a family. It may have led to divorces among married women who wanted to pursue a career rather than raise children. However,

This caused divorce rates to be higher because women wanted to get divorced in order to pursue their careers. However, this is no longer the case. Women feel like they have more control over their work and personal lives, and can indeed have the best of both worlds. They're focusing on advancing in their careers first, and are still having children, though a bit later in life.

5. Couples live together before getting married

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Older generations usually waited until they were actually married to live with their partner. Because it was their first time living with someone other than their parents, the adjustment was difficult. They realized they had more relationship issues than they originally thought.

Millennials have more freedom and don't follow this traditional thinking. Instead, they move in together years before they decide to get married. According to Pew Research Center, people born after 1980 are more likely to cohabitate than any older generation.

6. They want to do better than their parents

Though their own parents may still be married decades later, millennials want to do better than that in their own marriage. For people who grew up with divorced parents, especially, they're looking for a lasting marriage.

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Millennials are questioning the institution of marriage and whether or not it aligns with their values. If they choose to get married, it's typically for different reasons than their parents or grandparents had. For example, women no longer need to get married just to be financially secure. As a result, millennial marriages are healthier than previous generations.

7. They marry people they actually like

Women are the driving factor as to why the divorce rate among millennials is lower than any other generation. Since women are choosing to marry people they actually like, meaning they spend more time getting to know one another before tying the knot, their connection is meant to last.

Millennials aren't in a rush to get married. They can wait to be a husband or wife if they make sure the person they love is the one for them.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.