People Who've Been Married For Decades Know These 6 Things Matter Far More Than Most Newlyweds Realize

We all know at least one couple who makes marriage look easy.

People who've been married for decades usually understand something many newlyweds are still learning: a happy relationship is built less on big romantic moments and more on the small choices partners keep making over time. They listen to each other, laugh together, talk through tension, protect their relationship from outside pressure, and give each other room to stay themselves. In a TikTok post, licensed therapist Logan Cohen shared the relationship traits that help couples build the kind of long-lasting marriage most people want.

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People who've been married for decades know that these things matter more than most newlyweds realize:

1. They put their relationship first, even when family has opinions

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Couples in happy relationships don't put their relationship last. Cohen continues, "They don't vent to family about their relationship issues or make decisions based on family pressure."

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Instead, happy couples make decisions as a team and don't let family pressure run the relationship. They make decisions together as a team and stick with them, even if they go against their family's beliefs. Does that mean abandoning everyone else in favor of your partner? No. It does mean putting your partner first, as long as the relationship is healthy.

2. They actually like being around each other

They say that the basis for any good relationship is friendship, and I'd have to agree. Let's face it, things aren't always going to be perfect or romantic for the entirety of a life together. When it’s 1 a.m., and you're changing a baby's diaper, romance may not be the main thing holding you together.

There's no stronger relationship than one in which both partners love and respect each other, as a 2021 study reinforced. When both partners can laugh together and bask in each other's company, the tough times become easier to weather. When you build a relationship on friendship and mutual happiness, you have something stronger than romance or sparks to keep you together.

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3. They know hard seasons are part of marriage

It's safe to say life isn't like a Rom-Com. We can't all live happily ever after with zero problems of our own. Romance and limerence don't last forever, and the happiest couples you know understand this. They've likely gone through tough times, had painful arguments, and learned how to repair afterward. They've probably cried together more times than you can count.

But as Cohen says, "They stayed together and worked through it, which established an even deeper level of trust." That doesn't mean staying in a harmful or miserable relationship just to say you stayed. It means staying together and building and rebuilding when need be, learning from the past and growing as a couple.

4. They give each other room to be themselves

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"There is a foundation of mutual respect and admiration to begin with, rather than a desire to change the other person," says Cohen. That means they don't demean their partner for being different. Instead, they learn how to work through those differences together.

Yes, healthy couples embrace each other's quirks and learn to celebrate and uplift one another. As Cohen says, "And this mutual freedom empowers each partner to bring out the best in themselves."

5. They don't avoid hard conversations

At the start of a relationship, we can be afraid of conflict and tension. It can get to the point where we shut down rather than express how we truly feel. A Journal of Family Psychology study suggests that as partners begin to feel safer with each other, the way they handle conflict can change.

If you truly want a happy relationship, you need to allow yourself to be open and vulnerable with your partner, and you need to be the kind of partner who can be trusted with those conversations! Cohen explains that happy couples, "Invite courageous conversations by using the tension to promote an even level of understanding through open communication, self-resolution, and compassion."

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6. They set boundaries and protect them together

As Cohen shares, happy couples set boundaries, even with their own families of origin. But before you can do that, you need to establish boundaries together. What works for you? What matters most to you? This includes talking about fidelity, honesty, and openness.

What boundaries do you have around emotional fidelity? How about sharing conversations that may be considered private between your partner and yourself? And what happens when those boundaries are violated?

The happiest couples know their boundaries, set them together and work as a team to maintain them. When something feels unclear, they work through it together. They don't let other people repeatedly cross those boundaries or weaken their relationship.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.