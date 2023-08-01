Men Who Marry This Kind Of Woman Are Healthier With Less Memory Issues, According To Research

There are a lot of different qualities men and women both look for when choosing the person they want to marry, after all, it's one of the biggest choices you can make, so you're not just gonna pick the next person who smiles at you, although some of us are already there.

Ideally, when you marry it's supposed to last a lifetime. So factors like "His butt looks great in basketball shorts" must be weighed against headier concerns like, "How is his relationship with his parents?" and, "Does he know how an oven works?"

These are all equally important, albeit in their very own way.

A 2016 study by Dr. Lawrence Whalley at the University of Aberdeen has made that quest for a perma-partner even more challenging — but just for the men.

That's right, I can go ahead and marry a very attractive pile of bricks for all it matters and sister-friend will be just fine, thank you very much.

His research indicates that men who marry intelligent women are less likely to develop Alzheimer's.

It makes sense, after a fashion. Dr. Whalley points out that intelligent conversation and stimulating activities cave stave off degenerative disease.

I mentioned this to my boyfriend who is ten years older than I am, and thus more likely to start showing symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease. He was nonplussed, but truthfully that might just be because I mentioned marriage.

We've already learned that Alzheimer's and dementia can be prevented by being active in the bedroom as a senior (which my boyfriend was much more pleased to discover), now we're learning that being married to someone awesome can help too.

I'm smelling a whole new kind of online dating website. "Sizzling Senior Smarties" has a certain ring to it that cannot be ignored.

It's amazing to learn that there is more and more scientific evidence every day supporting the idea that intellectual stimulation can prevent Alzheimer's.

Though my boyfriend didn't bite the first time, I fully intend on using this study as an excuse to make him do things like leave the house and maybe go to the opera, use the vacuum for once, or some such fancy nonsense.

It's important, I think, to remember that those who don't have partners aren't just out of luck. There's hope for them, too.

There are plenty of ways to engage your mind and stimulate your senses without getting freaky. In fact, I'm pretty sure that's the whole reason museums were invented, right?

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.