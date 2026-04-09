Not only can watching golf in person be beneficial for your physical health, as you’re walking the course and getting lots of fresh air, but watching the sport on TV can also promote better mental health.

For both of these reasons, men who like watching golf live or on TV often have certain highly attractive traits that other guys don’t have. From appreciating simple moments to knowing how to slow down and be thoughtful, golf fans frequently develop a mindset that sets them apart from men who gravitate toward more aggressive, less etiquette-driven sports like football, basketball, or hockey.

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Men who like watching golf have 11 highly attractive traits that other guys don’t have

1. They are comfortable cultivating healthy male friendships

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Men who like watching golf have more opportunities to cultivate strong male friendships. The sport gives them an excuse to get together with like-minded friends as they watch the thoughtful relationships between their favorite golfers and their caddies.

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Especially in a world where many men face loneliness and struggle to keep meaningful male relationships, this outlet for community is more important than we may realize. And when a man makes himself vulnerable in this way, it's extremely attractive.

2. They’re patient

Golf is a long game, whether you’re watching or playing it. While some sports fans watching basketball or baseball spend a few hours watching a game and getting caught up in the adrenaline of their favorite players, golf fans watch days upon days of tournament play, practicing their ability to slow down, seek delayed gratification, and embody patience.

Even if they're watching golf on TV, men who consistently watch golf learn to practice patience, which is essential for romantic relationships, waiting for the rush of Sunday afternoon when they finally get the adrenaline rush of seeing who wins.

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3. They’re consistent

Consistency is yet another highly attractive trait that men who like to watch gold often possess. Given that golf tournaments can take up most of a week, running from Thursday to Sunday evening, consistently tuning in to follow their favorite golfers can foster consistency in other parts of their lives as well.

While it may not sound exciting, consistency is an incredibly important trait to look for in a romantic partner. When a man is consistent, the woman in his life knows she can't count on him and feels safe in his company for the long run.

4. They care for their bodies

Along with the mental health benefits that come from watching golf on TV, research has found that there are more benefits to being a golf spectator in person than many people might expect.

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The results of a 2016 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people who watch golf in person generally walk more during a day than the average person does in several days, getting in an average of 11,589 steps. Given that being physically fit is attractive to most women, all of that walking definitely can't hurt!

5. They appreciate nature and being outside

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According to a 2021 study, spending a consistent amount of time outside and in nature offers a range of health benefits, from improving cognitive performance to heightening mood and emotional regulation, and even reducing anxious thoughts and stress.

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While many sports fans tend to get a bad rap for being emotionally unregulated adrenaline-junkies, men who watch golf are likely to possess a sense of calm and peace, both of which are highly attractive in a potential partner.

6. They’re comfortable with stillness

While many people in our culture, especially men who face expectations to be providers, tend to move with a sense of constant urgency in their daily routines, men who are proud golf spectators appreciate stillness and quiet.

Honoring silence is a natural part of the game, which requires a certain level of inner stillness and emotional regulation. Especially if they also play, confront their inner thoughts that most men ignore and run from, it becomes a natural part of their lifestyle, which greatly benefits their relationships.

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7. They remain composed under pressure

A need to stay calm under pressure can sometimes cause people to suppress their natural fear and anxiety, but for men who love watching golf, it’s a crucial part of their lives. Men who practice emotional regulation for fun when watching a sport that requires so much stillness are better off because of it, as are their wives and girlfriends.

In fact, many golfers seek the support of psychology experts to teach them emotional regulation strategies. They need to learn to suppress their anger and maintain composure under pressure, as do their fans, if you want to succeed.

8. They appreciate alone time

Considering that playing golf doesn’t require the participation of a large group, it’s not surprising that men who love watching it also appreciate their alone time. Especially when being a spectator requires a kind of intentionality and stillness other sports do not, men who find space to watch golf tournaments, even at home on their TVs, usually do so alone.

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Spending time alone can be deeply helpful for relationships, as it allows time for self-reflection and growth. Men who are comfortable with this are therefore usually seriously attractive.

9. They invest in their hobbies

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Unlike other sports that are more easily accessible to anyone, golf often requires fans and players to invest before they dive in. Whether it’s joining a buying club or paying to play on a course, men who get into golf must consistently invest in the sport to keep playing and enjoying it.

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While there’s some nuance to the financial barriers golf presents, having a consistent hobby can bring meaning to a man’s life, boosting their happiness and well-being. Especially when they’re investing in it, they’re getting more from it, even if they’re only watching most of the time.

10. They have healthy idols

While there’s certainly drama and controversy in golf, looking up to golfers often feels like a more humble and realistic than looking up to the heroes of someone who loves watching the NBA or other professional sports.

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The humility golfers typically bring to family days at the Masters or shows documenting their lives behind the scenes makes them appear relatable and familiar. When a man who watches golf works to emulate that kind of humility in his own life, it deepens their trustworthiness in extremely attractive ways.

11. They’re stable in most areas of their lives

Given the composure necessary to be a devout golf fan, it’s no surprise that a man who loves watching golf is likely to enter relationships with more emotional stability than the average man. While other sports fans tend to get riled up on adrenaline watching their favorite teams, these men are more likely to be grounded after spending time watching their favorite golfers.

Of course, golf spectators can still become overly invested in tournaments or get angry when things don’t go their way, but the quiet stillness the game embodies often creates more stable, grounded, and therefore more attractive fans.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.