Women aren't the only ones who feel unappreciated in their marriages; men will often feel this way when they're at their lowest, when they begin to feel like nothing they say or do is good enough for her. Through certain sayings, men will let out their frustrations, hoping that she will take a moment to listen to them.

Sometimes their wives do, but other times they turn around and place the blame right back on them. This type of toxic dynamic leads to the breakdown of a marriage, whether both parties want to or not. Understanding why men say the things that they do, rather than hearing their tone of voice, can help you realize why he is feeling the way that he is.

Men who constantly feel unappreciated usually say these 11 things to their wives:

1. 'Do you even notice what I do around here?'

The only time that I have seen a man praised for doing something is in public when he is with his children. Society expects women to be with their children in public spaces constantly, so when they see a father with his child, it garners more attention. In a joint survey by Parents and Verywell Mind, 59% of fathers said that they do more parenting than they receive credit for.

For many husbands, it's not about wanting applause — it's about wanting to feel seen. Whether he's taking out the trash, handling the bills, fixing things around the house, or helping with the kids, he wants to know that what he does actually matters to his partner. When he says something like this, it's not about keeping score. It's about feeling invisible in the one place he wants to feel valued most.

2. 'Why do I even bother?'

Husbands who give in to their wives might be happier, but eventually the lack of self-identity will consume them to the point where he doesn't care anymore. When a man starts asking himself why he should even bother, it's a sign that he is giving up. He's had enough of his partner making all of the decisions without his input and is now realizing just how unappreciated he is in the marriage.

When spouses feel appreciated for offering emotional support, they experience better physical health, but when appreciation is lacking, that benefit vanishes. The more we push people into uncomfortable situations where we take away their autonomy and choices, the more we drive them away. Men are just like women in that regard; they want to make their own decisions and are willing to compromise in a relationship. Giving up is never the answer, but sometimes it's the only choice a man feels like he has.

3. 'A 'thank you' would be nice'

When wives get used to managing everything on their own without recognition, they may feel that they don't need to thank their husbands for what they do. They become resentful when they feel unappreciated, and every wife knows that doing a thankless job can be painful.

Men also feel this way when they do something and aren't given the proper credit.

It's understandable for women to feel frustrated when they feel like they have to thank their husbands for doing the bare minimum, but sometimes it's necessary. Men may not always say it outright, but they want to feel appreciated just like anyone else. A simple "thank you" can go a long way in making him feel like what he does matters.

It’s not about praise for every little task, it's about knowing that his efforts are noticed and valued, even if they aren't perfect. When appreciation is missing, that connection between husband and wife starts to break down, and quiet resentment begins to build on both sides.

4. 'It feels like I'm just here to pay the bills'

No one likes being used for what they bring financially into a marriage. Instead, they want to be seen just like everyone else, someone who contributes beyond materialistic means. A husband reminding his wife that he is more than just a paycheck might seem abrasive, but it is often necessary. Especially, if one partner is bad with money, it's completely understandable why another partner would want to warn them in this way.

People can sense when they are being taken advantage of financially. A poll conducted by The Ultimate Intimacy Podcast found that 52% of respondents felt like they were only wanted for their paychecks in their relationships, whether it's romantic or familial. The only way to fix this is to restore the balances within those relationships so that people can feel loved beyond what money can buy.

5. 'You only talk to me when you need something'

Resolving conflicts in a marriage can be difficult when a wife only talks to her husband when she's angry or when she needs something. It's not just isolating for men; it also seems like a trap because, regardless of what he says, it might never be sufficient. When a couple intentionally miscommunicates, they allow space for assumptions and become upset when their expectations are not met.

When he says this, he's likely trying to express that he misses that genuine connection. No one wants to feel like they're only useful when something needs fixing or a favor needs doing. All it takes is a short time out of the day to hear him out. A little everyday conversation, affection, or interest can remind him that he's still wanted, not just needed.

6. 'It feels like I'm never good enough'

There are many reasons why wives start to lose feelings for their husbands, but him not being good enough is rarely the issue. Men often get too into their heads, believing that they are failing their wives or family in some way. Whether that is through lack of success or finances, most people just want men to be present.

Unfortunately, this continues to be a major struggle for some men to overcome. These feelings originate from his insecurities and a sense of worthlessness or uselessness in providing for his family. It may not seem fair, but it is a common human experience for a man to feel intimidated by his wife's looks or career, especially if he sees her as doing better than he is. While it is a feeling he alone experiences, this doesn't mean he has to face it all by himself. His wife can support him by offering reassurance.

7. 'I miss the way things used to be'

The longer marriages go on, the more people change and evolve throughout the relationship. While this isn't always a bad thing, it can harm a man's self-esteem if his partner begins to see him more as an obligation than a priority.

Research shows that couples who express appreciation with small gestures strengthen their relationships during stressful times. A little acknowledgment here and there is all husbands ask for in situations like this. They sense that something is wrong (since things were good before) and are willing to work to fix it.

8. 'Other people treat me better than you do'

For husbands, feeling appreciated is one of the most important things to them in a marriage. They want their efforts to be seen, not just the big stuff, but the everyday things too, and they want their wives to see their improvements over time and acknowledge how far they have come. Men rarely get compliments compared to women, so when they do, they remember it forever.

So when he says something like this, it might sound defensive or even petty (and he's sometimes saying it to get her attention), but it's usually coming from a place of hurt. He's trying to say he doesn't feel valued. It's not a joke or a dig about her; it's about feeling like his presence and contributions matter to the person he cares about most.

9. 'It's like I could disappear and you wouldn’t notice'

Ignoring a spouse is common, especially when they're both burned out from working all day and can't handle multitasking anymore. However, it becomes more complicated when one spouse purposefully ignores the other. Giving her husband the silent treatment or prioritizing others over him can lead him to question his role in her life.

Miscommunication in a marriage accounts for 69% of divorces, but effective communication between spouses can enhance the happiness in a marriage. When he approaches his wife and says he feels like he doesn't even exist to her anymore, it's just his way of telling her that he feels neglected. Whether she chooses to acknowledge him or not can cause the marriage to deteriorate, since having her attention is all he is asking for.

10. 'I can't do anything right'

In strong marriages, partners feel like teammates — they make decisions together, share responsibilities, and lift each other up. For those in the happiest marriages, their husbands come before anyone else because they are the ones with whom they make the most decisions. Friends are important, but they don't help split bills or take care of the children.

But when a husband starts to feel like everything he does is wrong or met with criticism, it eats away at that sense of partnership. Even when he's trying, he might feel like he's constantly falling short in his wife's eyes.

When he says this, it's not always about something specific she did — it’s more about how disconnected he feels. The two of them aren't as aligned as they used to be and have just been out of sync lately, and this is his way of saying he's feeling defeated. This can be a hard thing to accept, but it doesn't have to be the end of the world. Simply talking it out can ease things and fix perceptions of what is going on.

Maybe she'll find that she's been putting too much pressure on him and needs to pull back a bit. Regardless, a simple conversation can help reset expectations and remind him that they're still on the same team.

11. 'It feels like everyone’s against me, even you'

Society has done a number on both men and women, but men face a unique kind of pressure — the constant expectation to be strong, emotionless, and unshakable. From the moment a boy becomes a man, he’s often met with conditional love and harsh judgment. He’s told to keep pushing through, no matter how much it hurts, and to do it without asking for help.

So when a husband says something like this, he’s likely not trying to guilt her — he's expressing how isolated he feels. Men who are under chronic stress often become more withdrawn or critical, not because they don’t care, but because they don’t feel cared for. When it seems like the whole world is against them, being misunderstood at home is the final blow. He may not say “I feel unappreciated,” but that’s exactly what he means.

Sylvia Ojeda is a screenplay writer and journalist who covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest stories.