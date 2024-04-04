Husband Decides To Put His Wife On A 'Strict Allowance' After She Racks Up $150K In Debt

A worried husband turned to Reddit for advice about finances after learning his wife had gotten them into a whopping amount of debt.

He explained they have a joint account in which he contributes three-quarters of the funds, and she adds the last quarter to cover the mortgage, utilities, and groceries. They have separate accounts for their individual interests and are responsible for their own investments and car payments.

Until recently, he assumed everything was fine, but she came crying to him about her poor financial situation.

A husband put his wife on a 'strict allowance' after she racked up $150k in debt.

His wife found herself in deep debt, spread over several credit cards and a car loan, and asked him for help paying her out. To keep her from ruining her credit and declaring bankruptcy, he agreed to loan he the money under strict conditions. He said he would take over her finances, receive her paychecks, and place her on a strict budget and allowance.

He wrote, "She will have to ask permission to buy anything over $50 and have to go by my judgment. Once she pays me back the money, she can take control of her own finances."

She was, of course, very unwilling in the beginning.

He says she argued back, unwilling to have a leash around her spending. "I pointed out I don’t have $150,000 in cash stuff[ed] in the couch. I will have to sell some assets, including stocks that are currently performing well. If I loan her the money, it will cost me money."

She finally agreed to the conditions, but a night out with friends resulted in an ugly argument, calling into question the amount of control he exerted over their relationship.