Men Who Want To Fall In Love Avoid These 6 Types Of Women At All Costs

Dating at a later stage of life (or any, for that matter) isn't exactly a rose garden. When you appreciate that the same is true for the men you date, it goes a long way to building compassion. Just like women who have dated their share of challenging men, men also meet less-than-impressive women.

A 2019 American Psychological Association study showed that presenting yourself as a good communal partner and enhancing a person's sense of belonging are important to starting a romantic relationship. Some women do not inspire a sense of belonging or communal skills, and men will avoid them at all costs.

Men who want to fall in love tend to avoid these six types of women

1. The Princess

The Princess is confident, well put-together, and very attractive. She easily lures in men. She still follows "the rules" and requires that her man do what she wants, when she wants. She's a scorekeeper, and she alone decides when he's given enough to satisfy her, or when he hasn't and is history.

The Princess has an "I deserve it" attitude and has little or no concern for how she can make the other person happy. She insists he give and give with little or no reciprocity; after all, he's The Man and she's his prize.

2. The Perpetual Teenager

ShishkinStudio via Shutterstock

The perpetual teenager dates, but she doesn't have relationships because "she doesn't want the men who want her, and the men she wants don't want her." She doesn't know what will make her happy, and hasn't yet learned how to communicate and relate to grown-up men. By default, she clings to the same type of guy she wanted in high school or college. He's often the "Bad Boy" because he excites her.

Nice, relationship-minded men get quickly discarded by her. Try as he might, the 60-year-old fabulous guy can't measure up to her expectations because she's looking for a man who doesn't exist. She gets stuck in affairs with men who never commit, and it's often the nice guys who are interested in her who bear the brunt of her hurt and anger.

3. The Scaredy Cat

The Scaredy Cat has been emotionally wounded by men in the past, and she can't let go of it. She mistrusts men and often blames herself for the rejection she's felt, believing that she just wasn't good enough. She says things like, "I need him to say he wants a relationship, and then I'll open up," or, "Once he gets to know me, he probably won't like me."

The Scaredy Cat may put her guy through lots of tests before she feels confident that he's truly interested. When he passes those tests or shows he has feelings for her, she questions it and might up the ante. She picks fights, picks the wrong guys, or maneuvers relationships to end because it gives her control.

This "I'm never going to find a good relationship" gal leaves men unable to get any traction during courting or in a relationship. The wall she has erected is just too high for him to climb to get to the other side. Since trust and affection are what men yearn for from women, he usually does her a favor and leaves.

4. The 'Wow Me' Woman

The Wow Me Woman is a midlife gal who still thinks that excitement is the key to judging if a guy is a good match. She's looking for her guy to be interesting, keep her laughing, ask her all about herself, and give her butterflies — all on the first date. If she's not swept away, there won't be a second.

The Wow Me Woman leaves many good men in her dust. Men sense her quick judgment, which leaves them feeling deflated, unattractive, and powerless. That man then makes a poor impression (understandably), and the date is chalked up to another "he just wasn't right for me" experience. The Wow Me Woman is often single for a very, very long time.

5. The Resentful One

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

The Bitter Gal is angry — usually about everything, but especially about men. She'll find fault with every man she meets. A guy never has a chance, even if he's the nicest guy in the world and likes her. She's been playing the victim for most, if not all, of her life. Her life isn't going the way she wants, and she just can't figure out why.

With men, she might complain that they just "don't get her," but the truth is that she's giving them every reason to head for the hills with her off-handed comments and negativity. She hasn't mastered the life skill of introspection, so she's controlled by her bitterness.

It doesn't occur to her that she might be the problem, even though every date and relationship seems to end the same way. Though a nice guy might try to break through and prove her wrong about men, he will give up out of exhaustion.

Advertisement

6. The Lusty Gal

The Lusty Gal is all about putting out the vibe. She believes her desirability is the only way she can attract a man, or she wants this point in her life to be a series of intimate experiences. Either way, she's not connecting. She posts a provocative picture on her dating profile, invites him over to her house on the first date, and is overly familiar with her affection.

The Lusty Gal offers herself up on the first date but claims men are only after one thing. This self-perpetuating cycle will come off as aggressive, inauthentic or overly pessimistic and will likely push away men who actually want to fall in love.

Bobbi Palmer, founder of Date Like A Grownup, is an internationally recognized expert helping women over 40 find grownup, lasting, passionate love with the right man.