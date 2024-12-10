Psychology Says If You Can Master These 3 Conversational Skills, You'll Always Get A Second Date

Not only is it okay to talk about yourself to men, but it is essential to getting first dates and future dates. When I tell women that it's good to talk about themselves, it's generally met with complete shock.

But don't guys love it when we let them do all the talking? Well, yes. Who doesn't like talking about themselves? But unless "good listener" is on the top of his must-have list for potential mates — and I've never met a man who places it there — he's not going to pick you just because you keep your mouth shut.

If you can master these 3 conversational skills, you'll always get a second date:

1. Know yourself

Here's a pop quiz: name five things about yourself that you think men would think are impressive, interesting, or just plain lovely. Go on, I'll wait. You see, most women can't do this. Most women are convinced they don't have five special things about them.

That's just nonsense. You don't have to cure a disease or save someone's life to have bragging rights. Research from 2011 states that having self-awareness can lead to a happier life.

I guarantee you that 99 percent of the men you meet haven't scaled Mt. Rushmore and don't speak seven languages. Just like them, there is a multitude of things that make you unique and attractive to the right guy. So, get to work on figuring out what they are so you can talk about it!

2. Speak in headlines, not stories

Mental Health America (MHA) / Pexels

Your story will attract the right guy; you just have to know how to tell it. Among the top complaints men have about us, gorgeous beings is that we talk too much. Can you believe it?

Men's brains are wired differently than ours, psychology confirms. Information comes in and is processed in a straight line, and they stay focused on the end of that line. What is the result or, in the case of a conversation with us, the point?

When men are out scouting prey (that's us!), here's what they do: Is it there? No. Is it there? No. Is it there? No. And they repeat this until they find it and conquer it. Here is what a man does not do: Is it there? No…but, oh look…there is a really pretty tree!

This is why our yappy-yap can drive them insane, and, out of self-preservation, they turn off. So, when you're sharing about yourself — especially when you first meet — short, simple accounts do the trick.

"I'm learning how to swing dance. I love the music and it's great exercise!"

"I volunteer at the local animal shelter walking dogs, but cats are really my favorite."

"Last year I went to Italy, drank wine, and ate like a fiend. I'm dying to go back."

Start like that and save the details for the girls (or for when he's a lifetime captive audience and he has no choice!)

3. Manage the conversation

That brain difference thing gives us a definite leg up when it comes to conversation. When conversation lags or it goes in a whacky direction, it's our job to keep it going. Don't complain, sister... just do it.

Why? Because we're better at it! I've seen more dates go awry simply because the conversation went off on some negative tangent, some question was asked that was out of place (the typical "Why haven't you been married yet?" comes to mind), or someone simply hogs it. When this happens, you may both end up with the idea that it wasn't a match.

A little conversation management can completely change the course of a date, not to mention a relationship. With some practice, you can learn to move a conversation along and keep it positive and balanced.

If he is talking too much, it's okay to interrupt with a smooth transition to a headline of your own. He'll likely appreciate it and listen.

If the conversation goes negative (as it often will if you talk divorce, illness, bad dates, or bad jobs), you can politely acknowledge it and segue to another, more positive, direction. You can always tell him how bad it is for you to be negative all the time, according to 2019 research.

So often, we only have a short time to learn about one another, and when this doesn't happen it results in a lot of dates that go nowhere. When you master conversation with men, you have the power to make every meeting or date the best it can be. So start practicing and have fun!

