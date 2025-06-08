Men think this is the perfect body — but 72% of women strongly disagree

Since our very earliest days as girls first discovering our interest in boys, most women have been searching for the "perfect" man. At ages 10 and 11, we flipped through teeny-bopper magazines or scrolled through apps like Instagram and Snapchat, first equating perfection to pre-pubescent members of boy bands.

From there, and for the rest of our lives, many of us are focused on the idea of finding "the one" — that ideal man who is perfect in every single possible way. What do women want in a man?

Whether you go for the tall and mysterious type or the short, chubby man who is funnier and smarter than he is good-looking, we all have our own version of what constitutes the ideal male in regard to body type, facial features, and personality traits.

Personally, if I were asked to choose from among the world's most attractive men, I’d take Zach Galifianakis over Ryan Gosling any day, because that’s what perfect looks like to me.

I used to think I was alone in having such preferences, but that may not be so after all. A study conducted by British online men’s retailer Jacamo found that 72% of women think the “boy next door” is far more attractive than “muscle-bound hulks.” I can’t say I’m entirely surprised based on some of my friends’ boyfriends ... I kid!

My own thoughts and personal preferences aside, the study also found that what women consider to be utter perfection and what men think women find most attractive are two completely different animals.

In fact, 62% of men seem to think that women want a man with the following combination of features:

Hugh Jackman’s arms

Justin Bieber’s hair

Gerard Butler’s face

