Men Think This Is The Perfect Body — But 72% Of Women Strongly Disagree

What women want vs. what men THINK women want.

Last updated on Jun 08, 2025

Man disagrees with woman about the perfect body. Ihor | Unsplash
Since our very earliest days as girls first discovering our interest in boys, most women have been searching for the "perfect" man. At ages 10 and 11, we flipped through teeny-bopper magazines or scrolled through apps like Instagram and Snapchat, first equating perfection to pre-pubescent members of boy bands. 

From there, and for the rest of our lives, many of us are focused on the idea of finding "the one" — that ideal man who is perfect in every single possible way. What do women want in a man?

Men think this is the perfect body — but 72% of women strongly disagree

Whether you go for the tall and mysterious type or the short, chubby man who is funnier and smarter than he is good-looking, we all have our own version of what constitutes the ideal male in regard to body type, facial features, and personality traits.

Personally, if I were asked to choose from among the world's most attractive men, I’d take Zach Galifianakis over Ryan Gosling any day, because that’s what perfect looks like to me.

I used to think I was alone in having such preferences, but that may not be so after all. A study conducted by British online men’s retailer Jacamo found that 72% of women think the “boy next door” is far more attractive than “muscle-bound hulks.” I can’t say I’m entirely surprised based on some of my friends’ boyfriends ... I kid!

My own thoughts and personal preferences aside, the study also found that what women consider to be utter perfection and what men think women find most attractive are two completely different animals. 

In fact, 62% of men seem to think that women want a man with the following combination of features:

Hugh Jackman’s arms

hugh jackman as what men think perfect body is Everett Collection / Shutterstock

Justin Bieber’s hair

justin bieber's hair as what men think is the perfect body Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Gerard Butler’s face

gerard butler's face as what men think perfect body is DFree / Shutterstock

Men also believe women would prefer footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs and model David Gandy’s torso. 

What the what?! First of all, Justin Bieber’s hair? I’d take Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's complete lack of hair over that kid’s silly mop-top any day.

While I don’t think every woman I know would agree with me on that exactly, I do think no female over the age of 14 is going to be posting on their online dating profile, “I’m looking for a man who ideally has Justin Bieber’s hair."

Oy vey. While pasted all together, those features do make for one delicious man, the reality is that we, the women of the world, are into something a little bit different.

What the "perfect" male body looks like according to women:

As it turns out, women want a man with a bit more fluff, charisma, and — yes, really — ginger hair. According to Jacamo's research, 72% of women want a man with the following combination of features instead:

Prince Harry’s hair

prince harry's hair as what women think perfect body Altopix / Shutterstock

James Corden’s face

james corden's face as what women think is the perfect body Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Women also polled saying they'd prefer Paddy McGuinness’ arms, Rugby player Ben Cohen’s torso, and Jonathan Ross’ legs.

So as it turns out, women want Seth Rogen. Imagine that.

No matter whose face and body women put together to make Mr. Perfect, the outcome is still the same. We want real men, as opposed to cardboard cutouts or Photoshopped abs with great lighting. We want a man with a good personality and a soft, cozy middle section who can make us laugh.

Now, if Jacamo could do the same study and find out what men consider to be perfect, well ... Not to be judgmental, but I have a sneaking suspicion the ideal female body men throw together to create their image of the perfect woman would only prove which gender is the far less superficial. I’m betting on us, ladies.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets. 

