What The Scientifically 'Perfect' Female Body Looks Like

The great thing about homes is that they can come in all different shapes and sizes and be considered beloved and worthy of gratitude no matter what. The same goes for bodies of all shapes, sizes and types.

Our bodies are our homes — and the beautiful thing about every single body is just that they are completely each of our own. All our stretches, curves, and scars make our bodies — our homes — that much more special for the way they mark our individuality.

And since all bodies are wonderful and deserve to be praised and loved at all times, we not only have love and admiration for our own bodies but other women's bodies as well.

What does the "perfect" female body look like?

The findings of one study reveal that the female body type people of all genders rave about most is the one belonging to model and actress Kelly Brook. According to research out of the University of Texas, Brook has what has been deemed the woman with the world's most scientifically perfect body.

Ideal Measurements for a Woman

Researchers found that the ideal female body has a height of 1.68 meters (5 feet, 5 inches) and has a bust, weight, and waist to hip ratio that measures 99 x 63 x 91 cm (39 x 24 x 36 in), which is an almost exact match to Brook's own measurements.

Despite the fact that she's considered to have the "world's most scientifically beautiful body," Brook says that she has been the victim of ridicule and body shaming countless times throughout her life.

For example, when Brook (whose real name is Kelly Ann Parsons) posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram back in the summer of 2017, people left bullying comments calling her a "whale" and accused her of getting "fat."

Brooke responded to her haters on Twitter, saying, “I have lovely smart people follow me on social media who I like talking with! I will not let the negativity of a few stop me sharing.”

Brook's figure is a long way from the stick-thin models that the media often bombards us with. Looking at her is also a great reminder that you don't have to be 100 pounds and 6 feet tall to be considered beautiful or pretty.

Every body of every gender is different and equally stunning.

It's also important to remember that the standard for the ideal female body changes all of the time. Whether you're petite, slender, curvy, or even a little bit of everything, your body type likely either has been (or will be) "ideal."

Plus, the "perfect" female body varies widely among different people and cultures.

So whether you're working towards a body like Kelly Brook's or simply working on loving your own, keep up your hard work and respect and honor every inch of it. And while we can't all look like Kelly Brook and be scientifically perfect, there's no right answer to what real women look like — we're all real women, and we sure can work the camera and the runway like she does!

