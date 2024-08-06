Of course, it is well known that the pictures you select for your online dating profile are the first point of attraction. Be sure to choose current, honest, and appropriately attractive pictures.

This means for women, no deceiving selfie angles, and for men, stop the madness of the shirtless photos in the mirror. Your profile, however, determines if the person you’re interested in contacts you or responds to your message.

Writing an online profile is one of the first places you can showcase your personality for that dream catch who is checking you out online. Sadly enough, many opt for being either too serious, attractive, or, without realizing it, too boring.

The one 'old-fashioned' quality of dating profiles that stand out.

Many men end up showing their relationship war wounds, or low self-esteem — or they have a profile so brief that it’s difficult to gauge if he’s interested in dating at all.

Essentially, your profile draws a picture of what it's like to spend time with you, and what it feels like to be around you. People often fill online dating profiles with simple, overused adjectives and generic activities that do not translate into the feeling of being around you.

This not only leads to a profile like thousands of others, but it also minimizes your opportunity for more high-quality romantic partners. Boring profiles are more likely to attract boring, no connection, and even crazy matches. But why?

In online dating, we make a decision on a person based on three things:

Does this person seem like someone we'd be attracted to on many levels?

Can we see ourselves in the other person's life, and vice versa?

Would this person be interested in me?

The number one thing you can do to create a profile that sets you apart is to include your enthusiasm about your own life. This enthusiasm clearly demonstrates your self-worth which will repel boring, no connection, and crazy matches.

Imagine your dream catch sitting across the table from you. Don't talk AT the person, tell them instead what you want them to know about you.

What do people want when they read your online dating profile? In one study, participants preferred the dating profiles of those who emphasized wanting to know the other person.

Tell a personal story about yourself and use your words to draw a picture of your life.

You don't have to overdo it, but this isn't the place to be blasé either. Let your playful side out, and talk to your dream catch in your profile. Your enthusiasm and playfulness are the top two most attractive attributes in your online dating profile.

No worries, they'll get plenty of opportunities to meet Mr./Ms. Serious, Attractive, Responsible, and Great Parent. You are welcome to include them, as long as you can do it enthusiastically and playfully. Getting this piece right will (at least) triple the high-quality and genuinely romantic messages or responses you receive.

Jenn Burton is a writer, and host of the Single Smart Female podcast, for smart, and successful single women all around the world.