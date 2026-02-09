Women who make a man really feel something have powers that make them shine from the inside out: Your love for yourself, your life, the people around you, and the entire world are exactly the things that do count most in terms of your overall beauty and attractiveness. Research from the University of Central Lancashire agrees, finding that body-esteem and self-confidence in appearance significantly predicted romantic self-confidence in young adults.

But there’s another aspect it's critical to take into account to be your most attractive self: feeling beautiful, nourished, and at home in your body, and the women who can embrace those subtle powers tend to make men really feel something.

Women who make a man really feel something tend to have these 6 quiet powers:

1. They meet his gaze

Leeloo The First / Pexels

Confidence is attractive. One of the fastest ways to display more confidence? Make better eye contact. Strong, solid eye contact is something that tends to bring up social tension. Do you know who can handle a good degree of social tension? Attractive people who aren’t afraid of human connection.

If you usually have fairly flighty eyes and find it hard to settle into yourself when making direct eye contact with someone, then this will be a vital growth edge for you. You can get away with less eye contact while you’re speaking, but while you’re listening to someone, you’ll really want to give them your full attention (and more eye contact than you might be used to).

In terms of the quality of your eye contact, the emotional tone matters. Think direct, but not intimidating. Clear and open, but not intense. Relaxed, with no furrowed brows or subtle jaw tension. If you really want to supercharge your abilities, get a willing friend, set a timer, and make eye contact for five minutes. This will rapidly help you to get over the discomfort you might experience while looking people in the eyes.

2. They say hello like they're genuinely happy to see him

Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

I first heard this concept in one of my all-time favorite fiction books, Wild Nights by David Deida. Regardless of whether you are greeting someone you know or don’t know, greet them with a 'hello' with the warmth of how you would wish someone a happy birthday. In other words, with presence, love, attentiveness, excitement, and care. Everyone has the inherent desire to feel seen, recognized, and valued. This tip is a shortcut to that result.

When researchers studied over 3,000 people in Turkey, they discovered that just greeting others regularly predicted greater life happiness, showing that these tiny everyday interactions have a real impact on how joyful we feel. Show people love throughout all of your interactions with them, especially when greeting them. Set the tone right off the bat, and it’ll be that much easier to carry it out throughout the conversation because you’ll have already set the context. And no, you don’t have to literally ‘sing’ hello to them. It’s merely the subtextual love and care that I’m speaking to.

3. They keep their lips soft

Polina / Pexels

To be honest, I didn’t even consider this to be a thing until about a year ago. Maybe it was in women’s magazines all along, but this tip came out of left field for me when I first heard about it. Once or twice per week, gently rub an exfoliating pad or exfoliating glove along your lips, while in the shower is usually easiest. Doing this will get rid of all of the residual dead skin-gunk that can accumulate over time, especially in the colder months, and make your lips that much more kissable and fresh-looking.

PS: Here’s a mid-post reminder to remember that you are lovable, beautiful, and whole as a person without doing any of the things in this list. You are awesome. And you are inherently deserving of love and kindness. All of these tips are for people looking to pour more love into themselves and present themselves as shinier, healthier people to the world — for their own sake. Again, this all comes down to self-love, which is what makes people truly shine from the inside out.

4. They sleep well and drink a ton of water

Polina / Pexels

Some of the best things you can do to be and appear healthier, energetic, and fresh-faced are prioritizing quality sleep, drinking more water, and reducing your sugar intake. Your face will tell on you faster than you think: Studies found that women who got just two nights of poor sleep showed noticeably decreased skin hydration, proving that skimping on rest shows up almost immediately.

If you’re always tired, chronically dehydrated, and eat a diet high in processed foods, it will show on your face within a matter of days. Your cortisol (stress hormone) will be through the roof, your libido will plummet, and your body will be upset with you.

5. They dress in a way that highlights their shape

Sam Lion / Pexels

The fastest way you can be more attractive when it comes to what clothes you put on your body is to dress in a way that highlights and really owns your unique shape. This tip isn’t so much about just wearing tighter-fitting clothes to show off your height, curves, etc., but rather it’s about displaying your radical self-acceptance to the world. So opt for form-fitting jeans, custom-tailored suits, and outfits that show the world what you’re working with.

More often than not, people who wear loose-fitting clothing do so to hide from the world. When you wear an outfit that your body is drowning in, it can come across as a subtle form of self-rejection (as in, I don’t want to show people what I actually look like under here). But when it comes to style, nothing is ever black and white. Ultimately, wear whatever makes you feel irresistible and hold a power over a man.

6. They're serious about taking care of their smile

Miriam Alonso / Pexels

Bad breath stinks and is one of the most universally unattractive things. While hygiene, in general, is important, I would say that oral hygiene is doubly so. When researchers asked daters what turned them off most on first dates, 35% said bad breath was the biggest deal-breaker, beating out bad conversation, poor fashion sense, and basically everything else.

Your mouth doesn’t ask for much from you. Would it kill you to give it 5-10 minutes a day of focused love? No. No, it wouldn’t. After you’ve exfoliated your lips per tip #3, try adding the following steps to your regular oral hygiene routine:

Use an electric toothbrush with a built-in timer on it (so you know that you’re brushing for a full two minutes)

Floss daily

Use a natural toothpaste

Use a tongue scraper

Occasionally, use teeth whitening strips if you’re looking to boost your teeth-whiteness

Jordan Gray is a five-time Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Women's Health, and The Good Men Project, among countless others.

