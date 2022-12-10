15 Things Men Like To Hear From Women

Men are often easy to please — and many times they’re even easier to read.

It doesn’t take much to impress most men, and many women tend to overestimate how much guys really want in a relationship or need to feel loved.

Most of the time, men will turn into putty in your hands if you just say the right things to them. Sadly, many of us don’t really think to say these things too often.

Why hearing you say these words matters to a guy

Sure, man are all about being stoic and tough. But they also need praise and admiration from you.

Men like to feel needed and appreciated, and when they accomplish something they believe to be significant, they want to you to acknowledge them and applaud their efforts.

When you tell a man how strong he is and how safe you feel in his arms, this strengthens the bond between you and boosts his ego.

It also motivates him to continue building your relationship so he can keep you feeling safe and happy as his partner.

If you want to put a smile on your man’s face, send him a cute text periodically to let him know you're thinking of him.

But when you really want to show him how much you care and love him for who he is, try something from our list below.

15 Things men like to hear

1. “I’ll pay the tab this time, hun.”

Most of the time, guys have to do all the legwork when they are going on a date. This includes planning, paying the bill, and also carting around the girl.

If you want to really show them your appreciation, offer to pay the full tab next time you’re out.

This shows that you don't just expect him to foot the bill all the time and that you don't take him for granted. You want to treat him and share some of the burden by offering to take care of the bill.

2. “Damn, you’re strong.”

Whether they like to admit it or not, every guy has a side of him that has a macho streak in it. Yes, he wants to impress the ladies with his feats of strength.

Saying this will make him melt or even blush.

After all, just because they don't talk about it, guys can be just as self-conscious as we are, and they compare themselves to every other guy in the gym.

So, just like you might be flattered if your guy told you how amazing your body is in a particular dress or even as you're just waking up, this is a meaningful compliment for him.

3. “You’re pretty hot, you know that?”

One of the reasons most guys envy girls is that girls get complimented a lot more frequently than guys do. Tagging onto the previous point, guys rarely, if ever, get compliments.

This is particularly true about his looks.

If you want to get brownie points, focus in on one part of him. It’ll make him really glow and believe you’re authentic when you say it.

Every guy I know tells me he secretly wishes women would tell him how hot he is. So, chances are, he'll really appreciate it.

4. “I admire you as a person.”

This is one of those compliments that goes in deep on so many levels.

You don’t need to be a guy to love this one, but most men want to hear it at least once.

Guys don't just appreciate seemingly superficial compliments. They have pride in their character, morals, and, frequently, the work they do, too.

So when the woman they love acknowledges something meaningful that a man takes pride in, he won't soon forget it.

5. “I love you.”

This one is something that everyone wants to hear at least once every now and then, if only because it validates them and makes them feel like they’re wanted. Everyone, no matter who you are, wants to hear this.

It's reassuring, affirming, and it reinforces that you do, indeed, love him. Sometimes, men need reminders.

Or, maybe they had a horrible day and just want to know that someone is on their side.

Either way, say it just often enough that it always comes across as sincere and meaningful.

6. “Let’s have sex.”

Angry and sad is the man who never gets to hear this from his romantic partner.

Just saying, every guy wants to hear this over and over again.

Sometimes, men get tired of initiating intimacy and it starts to wear them down and make them question whether you still find them attractive.

So, make sure he knows that you do!

7. “You’re different from others I’ve met.”

A lot of guys feel like they are being attacked when they hear women talk about how terrible men are. Saying this to them can feel like a Band-Aid being placed on that wound.

Or, even if he feels perfectly secure in your relationship, it still reinforces that you really do separate him from all the rest, and you believe he's the exception to the rule.

Most importantly, he's the only one for you.

8. “You’re such an amazing provider.”

You wouldn’t believe how many guys out there really take a large amount of pride in being a provider and being head of their household.

By saying this, you’re reaffirming their masculinity and showing them that you appreciate everything they do.

Whether he's the sole provider or both of you pool your income, he will still be overjoyed to feel seen, acknowledged, and given this token of gratitude.

9. “I feel safe around you.”

Trust me when I say that most men absolutely, positively glow like a ball of Christmas lights when they hear this.

This is a huge relief for most guys, considering that most men’s biggest fear is being called a creep, being incapable of affording a safe refuge from the rest of the world for you, or feeling totally emasculated.

You tap into all of their caveman desires to succeed at protecting you when you tell him how safe he makes you feel.

10. “Can we get a bit kinky?”

The vast majority of men out there have at least one kink that they hide from the girls they’re seeing out of worry that they will end up having a girl think they’re gross.

If you want to get him at ease and get him to open up, ask him for kinky sex.

Heck, any sort of sexual attention a guy gets will be positive for him in one way or another.

11. “I respect you.”

Most guys don’t feel like women see them as equals.

In fact, a lot of them even put them up on pedestals.

This old-fashioned compliment will make him melt, if only because it helps him feel like he’s doing okay in your book.

Plus, you tap into fulfilling those caveman-like needs when you say this to him.

You're building up his ego, masculinity, and pride. (And any time you do this, he will be beaming and feeling totally over the moon because you did.)

12. “Your friends are so cool!”

Nothing makes a guy think that a girl is “The One” like being able to get along with his friends.

Bromances are a thing, and a girl who supports his bros is a girl he’ll want to keep around. And hey, you don't have to like all his friends.

But if you can hang with them occasionally, and give him time to be with them on a healthy basis, he'll take note and appreciate you even more for doing that.

Why? It's awesome that you can relate to his friends and chill with them, and he loves that you're perfectly OK spending time apart so that he can be with his friends and do his things, while you do the same.

13. “I’m sorry.”

If you did something wrong to a guy, you should say you’re sorry.

Unfortunately, for men and women alike, “sorry” is something that's hard to say after you've messed up and need to own up to your wrongdoing.

Taking accountability and acknowledging your misdeeds — or simply being the bigger person after a fight for which both of you are equally guilty — you're demonstrating a level of maturity, empathy, and consideration toward him.

Instead of brooding around and feeling misunderstood and unimportant, you've both shown your high self-value and that you highly value him.

You care about him, his feelings, and at the end of the day, you want to resolve your differences and stay on each other's side.

14. “Dude, you were having a bad day.”

Guys tend to feel a lot more shame than women do, and it really eats them alive when they do something that messes them up.

If he can’t get it up during sex or acts a fool, telling him this can lift a huge weight off his shoulders.

Men often feel pressure to perform in most areas of life, whether it's about being good in bed, being a good boyfriend or husband, being an exemplary employee, or even being cool and charismatic around their buddies.

Men are also naturally competitive, so when you let him know that he's a winner in your eyes no matter what happens, he may not outwardly show it, but this means the world to him.

15. “That was amazing.”

This compliment is a great way to finish a good date night, a great sex romp, or your first taste of his home cooking.

Men live on praise, so praise them when they actually do something right.

Your guy wants to feel as loved, appreciated, special, and important to you as you do to him, so try your best always to keep that in mind.

At the end of the day, that's really what all of us want from our partners.

You just need to know the magic words he wants to hear you say.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer who mainly focuses on lifestyle, food, finance, and relationships.