Men Who Feel Really Good About Their Relationships Often Hear 12 Phrases From Their Partners

When it comes to what makes a man feel good about his relationship, research supports the point that open affection and communication need to go both ways.

No matter how kind or easygoing a man is, if he doesn't feel loved and valued in a relationship, he will slowly begin to pull away. Here are some emotionally impactful compliments for men that will mean the world to them.

Men who feel really good in their relationships often hear these simple phrases from their partners:

1. 'You look handsome'

A good man should always remind his woman how beautiful he thinks she is (and compliment her on non-physical traits, of course), but it also feels great to hear someone he cares about call him handsome. The word "handsome" means something different than other compliments and seems to hit us a little differently.

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For those of us who do put effort into our appearance and don't just toss on a T-shirt and jeans to go out to dinner, it is appreciated when our efforts are noticed. It gives us a confidence boost and keeps us smiling for the rest of the day.

2. 'I'm proud of you'

Men see their self-worth differently than women do. I remember being asked why I am so driven to succeed professionally. Isn't being a good man enough? people ask.

Men strive toward goals and accomplishments, whether at our job or in a business we have chosen to start. Much of our confidence depends on how well we accomplish these goals. Having the support of the woman in our life and knowing we're doing a good job (professionally or personally) is reassuring in ways many other statements can't be.

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3. 'I can really see the difference'

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Men get down on themselves about their bodies, too. We all want to have better abs or a more defined chest. We want to feel like we can protect you and ourselves. We want to feel strong. We want to feel like men.

When we put in the effort to eat better and work out, we hope you notice. But not just by anyone; by you. Telling us you can see an improvement (no matter how small) from our efforts will reinforce us and encourage us to keep going. Staying motivated is not easy.

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4. 'I want you'

Many times, the man initiates physical contact in a relationship. Whether it's a verbal comment or a certain kind of touch. But sometimes we wish you would take control and make the first move.

We don't want to feel like we are always initiating intimacy, because we may start to wonder if you are actually attracted to us and are just complying to make us happy. We want to feel wanted, too, and even more so, we want to feel like you want us.

5. 'I won't get mad if you tell me'

It is no secret to the women reading this that many men out there are not the best communicators. They may keep things inside for multiple reasons. Maybe they are nervous about how you will react, maybe they are not great with words, or maybe they just never grew up thinking it was OK that they share their feelings.

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Either way, it will put him at ease knowing that he can open up to you, be uncensored, and say what he truly feels without you getting mad or upset. Side note: If you are going to tell him this, please make sure you don't actually get mad.

6. 'I trust you'

With all of the negativity floating around in the world today, it is much easier to keep ourselves guarded and not fully trust somebody. The truth is, though, that if a man does not feel trusted, he will constantly feel insecure in the relationship.

He will feel that you will be suspicious of everything he does or says and that you will not fully open up to him about how you feel. If a man knows you trust him, it brings a new level of security to the relationship.

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7. 'You can trust me'

Needless to say, trust goes both ways in a relationship. Both people need to fully trust each other and consistently show their partner they can be trusted. Words of assurance are always a good start to put someone at ease (as long as your actions back them up).

8. 'Thank you'

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Whether it is something small like picking up your prescription down the street, taking you to dinner, or getting that coffee in the morning, these two small words go a long way. Kindness should never be given to someone for the sake of return, but appreciation should always be expressed when someone puts in the effort.

9. 'I respect you'

As men, one of the things we value most is being respected. We want our friends, colleagues, family, and definitely our significant other to respect us. As important as respect is outside a relationship, it pairs with trust as the cornerstone of love. Without these aspects, true love cannot exist.

10. 'I support you'

Whether we're starting a new business, beginning a new gym routine, taking a new class, or taking on any other venture in life, knowing we have the undying support of the woman we love makes us feel like we always have a safety net when things get rough.

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11. 'I appreciate you'

This goes beyond the "thank you" point because appreciating someone for who they are is on a different level than appreciating what they do for you. As men who work to keep you happy, become the best versions of ourselves, and be good to others and our families, it's important to know our efforts are appreciated.

12. 'You make me happy'

Any gentleman in a relationship will strive to be a source of happiness in his woman's life. Make sure he realizes that he is.

Inevitably, whenever I write an article like this, people comment, "Well, that goes for women, too." Of course, it goes for women too. The things listed here should go both ways, but in the culture we live in, it is unfortunately often overlooked that men crave and desire this sort of affection as well.

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We want to feel wanted, respected, and loved. We communicate directly, so we need to hear these things from the woman in our lives if she feels them. If you have a good man in your life who strives to do his best for you, make sure he knows you appreciate him.

James Michael Sama is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and personal development coach. He is a go-to expert for outlets such as CNN, Bravo, The New York Post, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNBC, The Boston Globe, CBS, and more.