3 Rare Qualities That Make A Woman Truly Dazzling To Men, According To Psychology

What do men need to be dazzled by a woman? Men crave love and we do better when we are both in love and being loved. Men can indeed feel terrified about intimacy, but despite this, more men will seek out the experience of an intimate relationship than will decide to go it alone.

For many men, being in love is a little like living inside a haunted house. The ghosts have been chased out and the house is no longer haunted, but it still contains rooms full of mystery.

We know that we have skeletons lurking somewhere in the home, but it’s not really about that anymore. It’s just that love lets us make it a home again. For many men, we need relationships because we know that love can warm you up and make you more than you could be on your own.

Here are the rare qualities that make a woman truly dazzling to men:

1. Affection

Men need to be loved. Being in a relationship is about feeling cared for and men, no matter how hard or distant we may seem, we need to be cared for. We may experience difficulty letting our guard down, but that does not minimize our need for love.

Men are often drawn to women who exhibit affectionate behaviors because such displays of affection can create a sense of closeness, trust, and bonding. Loving gestures, including physical touches like hugs and hand-holding, promote feelings of connection and intimacy.

Additionally, one study found that men may be attracted to women who demonstrate warmth and responsiveness, as these behaviors can be perceived as more feminine and, therefore, more attractive, especially in initial interactions.

2. To be seen

AYO Production / Shutterstock

In the movie Avatar, community members greeted one another by saying “I see you.” It is an acknowledgment of who a person is, seeing them and knowing them. Men want their partners to “see” them. Not simply seeing their flaws and how they can disappoint. But being known and loved for who they are, despite their flaws.

Men are often drawn to women who see beyond their flaws, potentially viewing this as a sign of genuine acceptance and emotional understanding. This can be linked to emotional support and the need for visible signs of affection in a relationship, as noted by a study on how men fall in love. It's also possible this attraction stems from an underlying need for emotional validation and a sense of being truly known and liked for who they are rather than just their surface-level qualities.

3. Respect

Men crave respect in our most intimate relationships. Many times men can feel insecure and a close and loving relationship can be both reassuring and healing. Healthy relationships can change you and men are willing to take this journey, even when it can be scary.

Men need a close relationship so they can learn more about who they are. This isn’t selfishness, it is about discovery. Men learn early on that how we define ourselves is through our work, but that only takes you so far. Men want something different and deeper.

We become more of who we are meant to be when we are with someone that we love.

Men are attracted to women who respect them because it provides a sense of security and validation, which is crucial for men's sense of self-worth and masculinity. A 2015 study concluded that this respect can boost confidence and power, increasing romantic interest and desire to engage with the woman.

Having a close relationship provides men with a secure place to experience more of what life may throw at them. Men can be intimidated by a woman’s ability to navigate the challenges of close relationships and the emotions that often cloud them. It’s not that men cannot do it, it’s just that often we are not socialized to do it.

It is in a relationship that we not only discover the mysteries of our partner but also the mysteries of ourselves.

Sean Swaby is an Internationally Certified Clinical Addiction Counsellor and is a Certified Counsellor with the Canadian Psychotherapy and Counselling Association. He has been featured in Babble, The Mighty, the Good Men Project, and more.