Matchmaker Reveals 5 Crazy-But-Powerful Ways To Magnetically Attract Men

We have all experienced it. When we see a guy that we find attractive, hanging out with his friends, we hesitate to make an introduction because we are waiting for the "right" moment. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, and we end up kicking ourselves for it later. Being singular is a tactic that all single men should really employ and ultimately enjoy. This is important because subconsciously, it shows that you are independent and not restrained or reliant on others to have a good time. It also helps you build confidence, and it gives off the impression that you are courageous and daring, even if you aren't.

Here are 5 crazy-but-powerful ways to magnetically attract men:

1. Start taking yourself out on dates

Catch a movie, hit your favorite bar for happy hour, go for a walk, or go shopping. I usually do this on Wednesdays, because it helps me get over the hump of the week. Find ways to incorporate this singular time into your existing schedule. Going to the gym is one of my favorites because not only do I get a good workout, but testosterone and adrenaline levels are increased. Leverage this biological advantage! You will be more apt to communicate your interest or receive communication from someone curious to know you.

2. Invite a friend if you're not ready to go solo

Invite a friend out for coffee or an early dinner, but show up 30 minutes to an hour early. This will give you some singular time, and create a window of opportunity for anyone who might want to approach you. You will also have an excuse to cut someone off if you are not interested. Simply say, "It was nice to meet you, but I am waiting for a friend."

3. Make yourself available

When you do go out with a larger group, make it a point to step away every so often and make your way around the venue. Again, this allows you to meet new people and create a window of opportunity for someone to approach you.

4. Make sure your look is together

When you are doing the singular thing, you want to put your best foot forward. First impressions make the biggest impact, and whether we want to admit it or not, looks play a huge part in that equation.

5. Flirt a little, but be subtle

Make eye contact with people and give away smiles like they are going out of style. Don't be afraid to say "Hello" or "Good afternoon." Make small talk with people … It costs nothing! Give it a shot and I promise, not only will you boost your confidence, but you will also gain access to a whole new candidate pool for dating.

J. Cameron Gantt is a dating expert and Head Dating Coach at Insti(Gay)tor, a Chicago-based LGBT matchmaking agency.