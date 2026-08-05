Men Who Think They're Entitled To Women's Energy Say 7 Manipulative Things On A Regular Basis

Some people believe others owe them their time and attention. For toxic men, especially, they may feel very entitled to a woman's energy, using manipulative phrases to get their way.

They make women feel guilty for needing space and expect emotional support without offering the same in return. And because these comments sound ordinary on the surface, it isn't always obvious when a pattern is developing.

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When men think they're entitled to women's energy, they say these manipulative things

1. 'Why are you ignoring me?'

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

When a woman doesn't respond to a man's text, she's probably busy or exhausted. Maybe she just doesn't feel like talking. Unfortunately, a manipulative man who feels entitled to her attention can interpret any delay as a personal offense.

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Instead of simply accepting that she has her own life, he demands an explanation. The problem isn't wanting communication, it's the assumption that her attention automatically belongs to him whenever he wants it.

A delayed response isn't automatically disrespectful, and it's important to remember that other people have their own priorities and boundaries. While one person may love texting throughout the day, another might prefer checking messages when they have the mental space to actually respond.

2. 'I guess you don't care about me'

Guilt is an incredibly effective but manipulative way to get someone to give more than they want. Instead of directly asking for attention, an entitled man turns the situation into a test. If a woman doesn't want to spend time together, suddenly she doesn't care. If she needs time alone, she's becoming distant.

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"I guess you don't care about me" sounds vulnerable, but it unfairly places emotional responsibility on the other person. When a toxic man uses this phrase, a woman isn't simply deciding how she wants to spend her time. Rather, she's being asked to prove that she cares. It creates a cycle where she repeatedly gives in just to avoid feeling guilty.

Genuine vulnerability sounds more like "I miss you and would love to spend some time together," while manipulation makes someone feel cruel for not providing the exact amount of attention they expected.

3. 'You're the only person I can talk to'

Being made responsible for someone's entire emotional life is toxic. Unfortunately, a man who feels entitled to a woman's emotional energy may repeatedly position her as the only person who understands him.

She's the one he calls when he's angry. She's the one he vents to after a bad day. She's the one who has to calm him down when he's upset or reassure him when he's feeling insecure.

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Over time, it becomes exhausting, especially when the emotional support only goes in one direction. Healthy relationships involve mutual care, and while it's completely reasonable to lean on a partner during difficult moments, no single person should be expected to function as someone's therapist and emotional regulator all at once.

Being someone's safe person should never mean becoming their only person. Everyone needs a support system, but that shouldn't have to consist of one person doing all the emotional heavy lifting.

4. 'You used to be more fun'

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Whenever a woman starts establishing boundaries, men who feel entitled to her time don't respect it. People grow and their priorities shift, but their tolerance for certain situations can change, too.

A person who benefited from someone's lack of boundaries may experience those new rules as a loss. That doesn't necessarily mean a woman has become less fun, it may just mean she's no longer providing the same unlimited access to her energy.

Healthy relationships have to make room for people to evolve. So, when a man tells a woman that she used to be more fun, it's really because his manipulative tactics aren't working on her.

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5. 'If you loved me, you would do it'

Instead of accepting that someone can care deeply about another person and still say no, it suggests that refusal is proof of a lack of affection. But love doesn't eliminate someone's right to have boundaries. In fact, people can love each other and still want different things.

By saying this toxic phrase, these entitled men are using leverage to get what they want, and the relationship can become exhausting because every boundary feels like something that needs to be defended. Love should make people feel secure enough to say no, not afraid of what will happen if they do.

In a healthy relationship, both people make sacrifices because they genuinely want to support each other. However, a sacrifice stops feeling voluntary when someone has to make it to avoid being accused of not loving their partner enough.

6. 'You're making a big deal out of nothing'

Dismissal can be another way that toxic men avoid accountability. Rather than engaging with what she's saying, he tells her that she's overreacting. After he does this over and over again, she may question her reactions.

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A person's feelings don't become meaningless simply because someone else doesn't share them. But only good relationships have two partners who don't dismiss one another's experiences. They don't have to agree, but they should be able to hear each other without making them feel ridiculous for feeling a certain way.

7. 'Can't you just do this one thing for me?'

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Couples ask each other for favors all the time, but there's a problem when one partner constantly adjusts their schedule and sacrifices their comfort because they're afraid of appearing selfish. Dozens of little inconveniences eventually add up to a relationship where one person's needs matter more than the other's.

A normal request leaves room for the other person to say no, but entitlement doesn't. If a woman's "no" is met with guilt-tripping or repeated pressure, the issue isn't really the favor anymore. Instead, it's the expectation that she should be willing to do whatever he asks.

Women don't owe unlimited access to their attention or energy simply because an entitled man wants it. A healthy relationship involves giving to each other willingly, not keeping score over who has sacrificed more.

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MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.