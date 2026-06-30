Manipulative People Use 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation To Test If You're Easy To Manipulate

The most insidious part of master manipulators and narcissists is that they’re often charismatic. This charisma comes out in casual interactions where they're actually testing how susceptible you are to their influence.

It’s easy for them to manipulate their chosen victims because they spend a lot of time and energy setting the stage for their misbehavior. Whether it’s isolating someone from their friends or using certain phrases in casual conversations to test if you’re easy to manipulate, you might not realize how toxic someone is until you're in the thick of it.

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Phrases manipulative people use in casual conversation to test if you’re easy to sway:

1. ‘You believe me, right?’

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When you’re yearning for community or connection, it’s easy to put up with someone’s misbehavior to feel included. Even when it means setting your boundaries aside to tolerate behavior you absolutely don’t deserve, our yearning for community can feel all-consuming and convincing.

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“You believe me, right?” is just one example of bad behavior from a manipulative person who’s trying to test you. They want to know if they can get away without apologizing or taking accountability. The more you’re willing to offer them unwarranted trust, the easier it is for them to deceive without consequences.

2. ‘Can I ask for one more small thing?’

Not everyone who asks for a favor or admits they need help is manipulative, and you shouldn’t assume so, in most cases. However, when someone constantly comes to you for help and gets angry when you can't provide it at a moment's notice, that should be a red flag.

They’re testing how much you’re willing to give, even if that clearly comes at your expense. You may notice that they minimize their request before asking with phrases like “it’s nothing,” but that’s only so you feel bad about saying “no.”

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3. ‘I don’t understand what you’re saying’

Weaponizing ignorance is just as harmful and insidious as someone refusing to respect your boundaries, because it’s basically the same thing. If someone pretends to be confused about your beliefs, they are testing whether you’ll abandon critical thinking in favor of whatever agenda they have. How far are you willing to push your boundaries? What personal needs will you overlook to protect social comfort?

Once they learn your limits and vulnerabilities, manipulating you becomes a thousand times easier. You protect yourself by explaining yourself clearly, once, and maybe twice. If they aren’t receptive, you don’t give in. You let go.

4. ‘I didn’t mean it like that’

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When someone wants to know how much empathy you’re willing to give them, even when they don’t deserve it, they’ll often make all kinds of subtle excuses. It’s never “I’m sorry,” but “I didn’t mean it like that” or “I was just joking” to see how much room they have to avoid accountability.

If they can slowly get you to lower your guard, they can subtly train you to take accountability for their mistakes. It won’t happen all at once, but it will happen consistently through phrases like this.

5. ‘Why do you need to tell them everything?'

Whether it’s a jab at someone’s closeness with their family or the quality of their friendships, a manipulator often criticizes someone’s social network to break it down. They want people to feel guilty and ashamed about expressing their needs and struggles to others, because it's safer to misbehave.

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When their victim has broken down communication with their families and has no real social network, usually because of their active manipulation tactics, they can do whatever they want without having to deal with call-outs and pushback.

6. ‘That’s kind of rude’

A manipulator often uses subtle jabs like this to test just how important external validation and praise are to someone. The more dependent their self-worth is on other people’s approval and their likability, the easier they are to take advantage of. Manipulators look for people-pleasers.

While this tactic is somewhat insidious, especially when “that’s kind of rude” comes right after someone mustered up the confidence to assert a boundary, it’s an effective test for manipulators.

7. ‘You just don’t understand me’

Most insecure, uncertain people are operating from an incredibly fragile place. The story they’re telling themselves about who they are is so incredibly different from the actions they actually take.

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That’s why phrases like “you just don’t understand me” feel so triggering, especially when they admire the charisma or status of the person they’re speaking with.

On top of all of that, when someone is craving community and companionship when they’re around a manipulator, they may turn on people-pleasing when they hear phrases like this. They want others to think highly of them and feel the connection that usually comes from understanding. However, in reality, these manipulators are only testing how valuable their praise is to you for their own benefit.

8. ‘Don’t you have anyone to help you?’

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While this might come across as harmless or even kind, when a manipulator asks this question, it’s really a test. They’re trying to figure out how difficult it’s going to be to isolate this victim and make themselves out to be the heroes they are not.

They want to know how strong the support network is, so they know who’s worth taking advantage of and who’s too protected to waste their energy on.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.