If The Man You Love Has These 9 Personality Traits, Never Let Him Go

You're a match made in heaven.
By Joanne Brothwell
Last updated on Nov 17, 2023
When you're dating a man and falling in love with him, you want to have no doubts. And while you realize that expecting a guy to live up to superhero standards isn't realistic or even desirable, when you're asking yourself if he's the one, you want him to have an extraordinary personality that lets you know you can feel safe spending your lifetime by his side.
That's why it is so critical to be aware of what it is that makes a man the kind of husband you want before you even think about getting married. So if you aren't sure if the guy you're with is the one, there are a few indicators in his personality that will tell you for sure.
If the man you love has these 9 personality traits, he's perfect for you.
1. He's well-kept.
This is a guy who stays on top of haircuts, takes a few moments to consider whether his outfits are appropriate for the occasion, and at least attempts to get the dirt out from under his nails before going out on a date. He makes an effort to look his best, especially when he's around you.
All of this may seem superficial, but it adds up to one important thing: He's not completely oblivious to his impact on other people. Though physical appearance isn't everything, he wants to present as well-kept as possible for you, as it reflects his inner qualities as well.
2. He's refined.
He's not an egomaniac with a need to be at the center of attention at all times. He’s not afraid of the spotlight, but he doesn't need it to feel significant as a man. In fact, he has no problem sharing that spotlight with you.
He can hold a meaningful, give-and-take conversation and skip all the small talk. He asks you questions about yourself and his eyes don’t glaze over the minute you start talking; rather, he's genuinely interested in what you have to say.
3. He's fun and easy-going.
This is a man who doesn't take himself too seriously. He allows himself to genuinely smile and laughs frequently, especially when you're attempting to make a joke.
Along with wanting to share laughter with you, he's easy to talk to. Conversing with him is the opposite of pulling teeth. When you're in a discussion, whether it's about something serious or something more light-hearted, it seems effortless.
4. He's emotionally available.
He’s not a man-child who's afraid of commitment or a forever Peter Pan trying to avoid the real-life responsibilities of caring for other people besides himself. He has worked through his insecurities, fears and inner wounds, and has learned how to be emotionally available and committed to a potential partner.
You have no doubts about his emotional maturity. He's easily able to maintain a strong connection in your relationship, and allows himself to be vulnerable with you.
5. He's open, honest and direct.
This guy doesn't play mind games, nor does he indulge in relationship power-plays as a way to entertain himself or feel as though he's in control. He knows who he is and he doesn't need to pretend to be anything but himself.
If he likes a woman, he doesn't keep her waiting and wondering. He unabashedly asks a woman out on a date, inquires about where she would like to go, makes the arrangements, and follows through with his commitment.
If he’s not interested after the date, he’s polite about it. If he's interested, he doesn't just sit on it and make her wonder for the fun of messing with her emotions!
6. He's respectful.
He may be wise, worldly, and highly intellectual, but he will still respect a difference of opinion. He may enjoy a good discussion, but he’s not threatened by alternative opinions, and doesn't react with competition by trying to force his opinion on you.
Instead, he wants to hear all the different perspectives so he can gain a deeper understanding. And never once does he cause a scene when there's a disagreement.
7. He's genuine.
If he sees you as more than a play-thing, he will show it by being curious about who you are, what makes you tick, and what you're passionate about. He's genuinely interested in you and has no ulterior motive.
Don't confuse him with a "love bomber" who asks too many intrusive personal questions as a tactic to make you fall in love. He's an authentic, genuine guy, and he has nothing to hide about who he is.
8. He's down-to-earth.
Real men may behave in protective ways at times, but this isn't due to a deep-seated insecurity and need for identity. He doesn't need to be a superhero or knight in shining armor or to have his ego stroked.
He's not uptight, doesn't need to be the center of attention, and doesn't cause unnecessary conflicts. In fact, he seems to get along with everyone he meets, especially you, and is easy to talk to and practical.
9. He's authentic.
A healthy man will have a true identity and well-formed sense of self — who he is, what he stands for, and his beliefs and values. His behavior doesn't shift based on the company he's in, and his character shows stability over time.
He doesn't have to rely on a persona of the bad boy, intellectual, or the tough guy in order to feel significant. He's secure in his masculinity and true identity.
Your guy could be "the one" if he has these personality traits.
He will offer you a spot under his umbrella and give you a genuine compliment — not just to get brownie points. His personality is consistent, whether he's with his mom or his boss, and he can laugh at himself if he mispronounces a word.
When you find this man, know that you have found yourself a keeper, and make sure to thank your lucky stars.
Joanne Brothwell, BSW, MSW, RSW, ACC, is a licensed therapist and social worker with more than 20 years of clinical experience providing counseling to individuals, couples, and families.