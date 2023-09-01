People Who Share 15 Specific Personality Traits Are The Most Authentic & Genuine

Being genuine is one of the most valuable traits of a person’s character. Genuine individuals, however, possess many other qualities that make them the people they are—– good friends, loyal partners, and respected colleagues.

What does it mean to have an authentic, genuine personality?

People who have an authentic, genuine personality are their true selves, without being influenced by society or other external pressures and expectations. Authentic, genuine people embrace their unique traits and values without pretense.

Authentic individuals are transparent and honest in their interactions, and the way they express themselves comes from a place of sincerity. Their authenticity creates deeper connections with others, as people are more likely to trust and relate to individuals who are true to themselves.

Here are 15 traits of genuine people.

1. They value their own opinion.

Genuine people feel respect for others and their opinions, but when it comes to making important decisions, it’s their point of view and values they rely on. They know their real worth and have confidence in their judgment about the things that happen.

2. To them, money is not equal to happiness.

Most genuine people are successful, but their happiness is not always related to money. They actually find things like family and friends much more important. So, if you think that family comes before a career or a solid bank account, you might be a genuine person.

3. They are blessed with a strong intuition.

Intuition is the ability to understand something instinctively, without the need for conscious reasoning, and could be extremely useful when communicating with others because it enables us to see other people’s true nature.

Genuine people are very intuitive, which helps them to understand who they are dealing with at the beginning of a new relationship.

4. They speak the truth.

Genuine people are honest, but that doesn’t mean they are crude. They are the kind of people who always tell the truth in the most delicate yet straightforward way. And because they are also confident, they don’t try to convince others of the rightness of their opinion.

5. They are reliable.

Genuine people take responsibility for their actions and would never blame others for a mistake they have made. On top of that, these individuals are always ready to help their loved ones even when they have problems of their own.

Genuine people try to keep promises and would never betray a person who trusts them.

6. They learn throughout their whole life.

Genuine people are aware that knowledge can be acquired throughout their whole lives, so they welcome experiences that make them grow as people and broaden their horizons. On top of that, they adore reading, and you can see them doing it whenever and wherever possible.

7. They avoid fake people.

Genuine people have a few friends and keep their close circle small because they cannot stand false or meaningless friendships. These individuals are one of the sincerest you could ever meet, so you’ll never see them put up with fakeness in their relationships.

8. They don’t fear failure.

Genuine people are confident. That’s why they are not afraid to fail — they realize that big success cannot come without learning the valuable lessons failure can teach.

They also never feel afraid of accepting challenges or taking risks, and most of these people follow the motto, "Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations."

9. They don't care what other people think about them.

A genuine person is happy about their personality and doesn’t need the approval of others to feel comfortable with who they are. They don’t pay too much attention to who likes or doesn’t like them.

It’s not that they don’t care what other people think — they do, as all humans do deep down. But they wouldn’t allow anyone to stop them from doing what they believe is right to be done.

10. They have a positive mindset.

Genuine people have as many bad days as everyone else. But they always seem to be positive, because happiness comes from their state of mind, not from external circumstances.

Even when bad things happen, genuine people won’t feel down or disappointed, as they know that the best is always yet to come.

11. They are selfless.

Genuine people make the best friends, colleagues, and partners because they always treat others with honesty and respect. Additionally, they are people who help and be there for their loved ones, even on their worst days.

12. They are open-minded.

Authentic, genuine people have an open-mindedness that makes them appealing and engaging to others. They see the world through the perspectives of other people, never jump to conclusions, and set preconceived notions and biases aside.

13. They are respectful.

Not only do they respect others, but they treat everyone with respect. Even those who may not deserve it. From dealing with major clients at work to chatting with wait staff for drink orders, authentic individuals consistently display politeness and respect.

They grasp the concept that even if they're all smiles with their friends, it's meaningless if they're caught mistreating others. Treating everyone respectfully is a principle they stand by, grounded in the belief that no one holds superiority over another.

14. They stay focused in the 'now.'

Life is a mosaic of peaks and valleys, a truth universally acknowledged. However, those who embody authenticity refuse to let the shadows eclipse the light. Rather, they leverage the challenges they encounter as catalysts for enlightenment and evolution.

Genuinely authentic individuals refrain from dwelling in the past, and they don't indulge in excessive preoccupation with the uncertain future. In recognizing that their earnest endeavors in the present moment pave the way, they ultimately trust in the cosmic order of things.

15. They easily set distractions aside.

When authentic individuals dive into a conversation, they give it their all, with no distractions. Engaging fully makes talking more enjoyable and impactful, because if you just coast along with generic chitchat, any chance of forming a real connection fades.

They build bridges and uncover layers even in everyday chats. Their genuine curiosity prompts insightful questions and ties what they learn into the bigger picture.

Maria Hakki is a writer, teacher, and translator. She has been featured in I Heart Intelligence, Australian National Review, and more.

This article was originally published at I Heart Intelligence. Reprinted with permission from the author.