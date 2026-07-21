It should be a given that spouses respect each other, but unfortunately, that's definitely not always the case. Far too many couples begin taking each other for granted over the years, and respect can slowly erode due to resentment and unresolved tensions.

When a man does respect his wife, though, it shows up not only in the way he treats her, but also in the way he speaks about her to other people. Not only will he answer questions about her in a kind way that protects her privacy and respects her boundaries, but he will practically burst at the seams to share the pride he takes in her being his wife.

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A man who genuinely respects his wife usually says 7 sweet things about her

1. "I'm so proud of her!"

A man who genuinely respects his wife celebrates her accomplishments and can't wait to tell anyone who'll listen all about them. If she gets a promotion at work, he wants his friends to know not only that she got it, but that she absolutely deserved it because of what an asset she is.

Respecting someone means that you value them and therefore believe they deserve to be treated well. Someone who is proud of their partner values them deeply and feels a positive connection to their accomplishments. They feel admiration for them rather than see them as competition, so sharing news about their triumphs with others comes naturally.

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2. "She's incredibly hardworking."

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When you respect someone, you pay attention to them and take notice of the hard work they put in even when you're not around. So if a man respects his wife, he knows exactly how hard she works, both from noticing the results and from listening to her stories about how she spends her time and energy.

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When he's talking about her to other people, he'll make sure to let them know how diligent she is so they can feel the same kind of admiration for her that she does. Your spouse should amplify your joy, and letting other people in on just how great his wife is is one of the most respectful ways a man can do that.

3. "She's the smartest person I know."

Once again, when a man values the woman he loves, he wants other people to know why. Making the statement that his wife is not only smart, but the smartest person he knows, is a clear sign that he sees her true worth.

Sharing this kind of compliment also affects the way others see her and therefore how others treat her. Most people tend to like smart people, and smart people tend to only like other smart people. By telling others that his wife is smart, a man therefore increases the chances that his respect for her will be contagious and that they will treat her better as well.

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4. "I'm lucky to have her."

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One of the clearest signs that a man truly respects his wife is that he doesn’t take her for granted. Even years into the relationship, he still recognizes that her love is a gift. When he tells other people, "I'm lucky to have her," he's expressing gratitude for her as much as he is his affection for her.

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That appreciation also shapes the way he talks about her when she's not around. Instead of making jokes at her expense or complaining to impress his friends, he speaks about her with the same kindness and admiration he would if she were standing beside him. He wants other people to know what he values about her because his respect isn't something he turns on only when she's listening.

5. "She's my favorite person to talk to."

Being someone's favorite person to talk to is a sign that they're also the person whose voice matters most. The strongest marriages are built on friendship as much as romance. When a man respects his wife, he enjoys spending time with her and values her perspective. She's the first person he wants to share good news with and the one he turns to when he's facing a difficult decision. Her opinion carries real weight in his life.

According to psychologist Ilene Strauss Cohen, Ph.D., healthy relationships are built on a foundation of trust, honesty, respect, open communication, effort, and collaboration. A husband who respects his wife seeks out her advice because he trusts her judgment and knows she'll offer honesty and a perspective he might not have considered.

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6. "She brings out the best in me."

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One of the greatest compliments a husband can give his wife is acknowledging the positive influence she's had on him. If he respects her, he recognizes that loving her has challenged him to grow. She might encourage him to be more patient, or maybe she inspires him to work harder.

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A man who respects his spouse sees her as a partner whose character inspires him to become his best self. Rather than feeling threatened by her strengths, he admires them and is grateful for the ways they've helped shape the person he's become. Saying, "She makes me a better person," is ultimately an expression of humility.

7. "She's the most beautiful girl in the world"

A man may admire his wife’s intelligence, character, resilience, and the countless other qualities that make her who she is, but that doesn't mean her appearance suddenly becomes unimportant. Everyone wants to feel attractive in the eyes of the person they love. When a man tells his wife she's the most beautiful woman in the world, he’s expressing how he sees her through the eyes of love and admiration.

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Perhaps most importantly, he doesn't save this compliment for special occasions. He reminds her she's beautiful on ordinary days and when she doesn't look her best. He wants her to know that the woman he fell in love with is still the one he sees every time he looks at her, and he's never afraid to tell her so.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.