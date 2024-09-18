In a relationship, trust is everything. You need to trust the person you are with. Trust allows you to get through difficult times and makes you fall in love all over again every day. Many say that it is even more important than love. How so? For a committed relationship to work, love is not enough. Love comes and goes, but trust remains.

The question now is: do you have a hard time trusting your partner? It’s a question that everyone needs to ask themselves. How are you supposed to know if you should place your confidence in someone? If you have had unpleasant experiences in the past, it may be incredibly difficult for you to tell if a person is trustworthy or not.

Here are 5 unexciting signs you have a rock-solid relationship, according to psychology:

1. They tell you the truth, even if it might hurt

Being honest can be very challenging. You want to tell the truth, but you do not want to hurt someone’s feelings. It may seem like a good idea to white lie to protect your partner’s feelings.

However, you should never do this. In the long run, lying hurts the relationship. Speaking the truth can indeed hurt, but that should not stop someone from doing it. Research from Penn State University consistently shows that honesty builds and strengthens relationships.

Is your partner brutally honest? That is not necessarily a bad thing. Your other half has no intention of hurting your feelings.

They have your best interests at heart. Honesty is a virtue. Keep in mind that the strongest people are honest.

2. They admit their mistakes

Everybody makes mistakes. We’re all human. Making mistakes is good for the relationship, as you gain invaluable knowledge.

Mistakes are like life lessons. Admitting faults in a relationship requires swallowing one’s pride, so it’s important to appreciate this trait in your partner. It shows that they acknowledge their mistakes and dare to admit them. Making mistakes is good for our brains. One study from The National Library of Medicine found that when we have a growth mindset about mistakes, our brains show more neural activity.

Your partner is willing to take responsibility for the small things that they did wrong. Be grateful if you hear the words, “I made a mistake.” Small mistakes do not hurt the relationship, yet if you pretend they don’t exist, they will create hostility and a lack of trust.

Eduardo Simões Neto Junior / Pexels

3. They open up to you

If a relationship lacks trust, it is impossible to create emotional intimacy. Partners feel secure and loved when trust and communication are present. In the absence of emotional intimacy, you cannot form a real connection.

If your other half keeps hiding things from you, you need to have a serious conversation. Each partner is allowed to enjoy personal privacy.

However, it is not okay to withhold information. Figure out if your significant other is hiding secrets from you. However, you shouldn’t cross certain lines, and checking your partner’s phone is one of them.

4. Their actions match their words

Actions and words need to match. If your other half is a person of integrity, they will act and talk like they are in a relationship. Their actions will speak louder than their words. Studies from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships find that the more someone's words match their actions, the more likely they are to have a healthy relationship.

Your partner should make promises they intend to keep and their actions should be much more meaningful than their words. If they promise they will be on time for dinner, then they will not be late. This is important when it comes to determining if your partner is trustworthy.

If you've got a match, then there is nothing to worry about. The person you are with should love spending time with you and introducing you to new people. Their actions should truly reflect their priorities.

5. They share the small details of their day

A relationship is not meant to be a deposition. In other words, you do not have to tell everything. Yes, you need to be honest with your other half, but you are allowed to keep some things to yourself.

Does your partner like to share the tiniest details of their day? If the answer is yes, you can guarantee that they are the right person to trust your heart with. Your significant other offers you detailed stories, so you cannot complain about them withholding information.

The smaller things hold more significance. Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Trust means your other half will never let you down and they will always put you first. It is tempting to think that love and intimacy are the only necessary ingredients, but that’s not the case.

Without trust, your relationship cannot reach its true potential. Do not fear that your partner will judge you and be kind to yourself. All you need to do is put in a little effort.

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

